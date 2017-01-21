29°
Skin clinic swims for charity

Caitlan Charles
| 21st Jan 2017 2:00 PM
Toby Campbell, Natalie Le Breton, Dr Mark Groves and Tanya Priest from the Yamba Skin Clinic who organised the swim to raise money for Lower Clarence Relay for Life.
Toby Campbell, Natalie Le Breton, Dr Mark Groves and Tanya Priest from the Yamba Skin Clinic who organised the swim to raise money for Lower Clarence Relay for Life.

ON A BLEAK and dreary morning, the Yamba Heated Pool was full of people, young and old, excited to take part in the swim put on by the Yamba Skin Clinic to fundraise for the Lower Clarence Relay for Life.

When the clinic were looking for ways to fundraise for the Relay for Life, Tanya Priest had her son, Toby Campbell, an avid swimmer with the Yamba Orcas, in mind.

"We thought that it would be a fun family fundraising event," Tanya said.

With the Relay for Life dealing with such a serious subject matter, Tanya and Natalie Le Breton, from the skin clinic, wanted to make fundraising fun for everyone.

 

Swimmers from the Yamba Orcas and the Maclean Manta Rays swim as many laps as they can for an hour to raise money for the Yamba Skin Clinic's Relay for Life fundraiser.
Swimmers from the Yamba Orcas and the Maclean Manta Rays swim as many laps as they can for an hour to raise money for the Yamba Skin Clinic's Relay for Life fundraiser.

Through their work, Tanya and Natalie see a lot of people effected by the sun, which has influenced their decision to support the Cancer Council's Relay for Life each year.

"Dr (Mark) Groves is diagnosing melanomas and skin cancers every day, all the time, so it's a subject that we see a lot of," Natalie said.

"Everyone has family members or friends who have been affected by cancer so this is out way of contributing and being vocal in the community about awareness."

"Organising this has been really easy, the support from the Relay for Life Committee has been fantastic, (the support) from the pool," Tanya said.

During the fundraiser, each swimmer had to swim as many laps as they could in an hour with local people and businesses donating money to swimmers.

At the time of publication, it was estimated swimmers raised more than $1500, with the final figure still to come. The Lower Clarence Relay for Life is on at Yamba Public School on March 18 and 19.

Topics:  lower clarence relay for life maclean manta rays yamba orcas yamba skin clinic

