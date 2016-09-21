20°
NEW VISION: Floodgates installed in park redevelopment

21st Sep 2016 2:30 PM

INSTALLATION of what is probably the most important single feature of the upgrade of Maclean's McLachlan Park - sliding flood gates that reveal views of the river - should be complete by this afternoon.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said installation of the four sliding barriers started Monday and if weather conditions held and there were no major hiccups, would be finished today.

"These sliding barriers will give Maclean residents and visitors a view and at-grade access of the river they have craved since the levee was first installed in the 1970s," he said.

"The four barriers will be locked open and will only be closed when there is a threat of flooding when they will be locked closed.

Council staff install the new sliding flood gates as part of the redevelopment of McLachlan Park in Maclean.
Council staff install the new sliding flood gates as part of the redevelopment of McLachlan Park in Maclean.

"They will protect what are essentially two openings; one of which will be about 12 metres long and the other about 10 metres. Two gates are about six metres long and each weigh about 700kg and the other two are about five metres and weigh about 500kg each.

"They are on wheels that sit in tracks at the base of the levee and can be pulled across by two people.

"We'll check them every three months when we check the pumps to make sure they are running smoothly."

Mr Anderson said council staff had also removed much of the screening that was around the site, allowing people to see work as it progressed.

"Things should start happening quickly from here," he said.

"The other significant engineering component of the work will be on the pontoons.

"Tenders for the two pontoons have closed and we will present a report to the first ordinary meeting of council next month and anticipate a decision on the successful tenderer will be made there."

Mr Anderson said there would be two pontoons; one would use existing pylons but the gangway and pontoons would be replaced and the other would have all new infrastructure.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  beautification, floodgates, maclean, mclachlan park

