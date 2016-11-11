Small school big on benefits

FRESH FACE: The new principal at Harwood Island Public School, Lesa Bevan, has 26 years of teaching experience in Sydney and in the Riverina.

THERE has been a fresh face in Harwood in the past few weeks, with new Harwood Island Public School principal Lesa Bevan arriving in town.

For the past six years, MrsBevan has been teaching at tiny Carrathool Public School in the Riverina and recently held a position as relieving principal at Goolgowi Public School near Griffith.

With 26 years of teaching experience, Mrs Bevan said she was really enjoying being part of the community.

"It's a great school. It's got a good connection with the community and the students are lovely,” she said.

While Mrs Bevan has visited the Clarence Valley before, her new position will give her a chance to get to know the area properly.

"It's wonderful, it's a lovely place,” she said.

”But it's a different river to the Murrumbidgee River.”

Having worked in small schools in the past, MrsBevan is excited about working at Harwood Island Public School.

"I really enjoy being in the small school. You have a better connection with the community and parents seem to work really well to support the school,” she said.

Since arriving in Harwood, Mrs Bevan has been excited by the level of support the school gets from the whole community, especially the Harwood Pub.

"It's been a longstanding arrangement and a lot of support given to the school over many years.

"They do lunches with the kids a number of days a week and they also sell raffle tickets joker draw every Friday night,” she said about the pub.

"They are a really big supporter for the school.

"A lot of other people in Harwood do that.”