Smart move gives Kellie winning edge in photo comp

AMAZING COLOURS: Kellie Beer's photo of a bluebottle on the sand at Minnie Water beach has been named the winner of The Daily Examiner's 2016-17 I Am Summer photo competition.

CAMERAS are never far away from Kellie Beer's hands, and now she has another to add to her collection.

Her up-close shot of a bluebottle on Minnie Water beach was judged the winner of The Daily Examiner's I Am Summer photo competition.

The winning photo was picked out from more than 70 entries.

"It's wonderful, it's a thrill to win the prize," Kellie said as she picked up her new Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, which is valued at $579.

"I'm a keen amateur photographer, I always have a camera connected to me."

WINNER: The Daily Examiner editor David Moase with our I Am Summer competition winner Kellie Beer and her brand new Nikkon camera. Jarrard Potter

Kellie captured the bluebottle and its vibrant colours using a filter on her Samsung smart phone.

It is a pleasant memory of the Glenugie resident's time at the beach this summer. Less enjoyable was a more traditional encounter with a bluebottle the following day that left her with a painful sting on her arm.

"I love photographing nature and country living," Kellie said. "I spend a lot of time capturing the beautiful natural environment we have."

More of Kellie's photos can be seen on her Shutterbox Country Images page on Facebook and Instagram.