Smart move gives Kellie winning edge in photo comp

CAMERAS are never far away from Kellie Beer's hands, and now she has another to add to her collection.
Her up-close shot of a bluebottle on Minnie Water beach was judged the winner of The Daily Examiner's I Am Summer photo competition.
The winning photo was picked out from more than 70 entries.
"It's wonderful, it's a thrill to win the prize," Kellie said as she picked up her new Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, which is valued at $579.
"I'm a keen amateur photographer, I always have a camera connected to me."
Kellie captured the bluebottle and its vibrant colours using a filter on her Samsung smart phone.
It is a pleasant memory of the Glenugie resident's time at the beach this summer. Less enjoyable was a more traditional encounter with a bluebottle the following day that left her with a painful sting on her arm.
"I love photographing nature and country living," Kellie said. "I spend a lot of time capturing the beautiful natural environment we have."
More of Kellie's photos can be seen on her Shutterbox Country Images page on Facebook and Instagram.