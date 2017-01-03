Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

IF THERE'S one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

More than 300 competitors aged from 10 to 75 took to the water for three races yesterday, as hundreds of spectators watched on and soaked up the sunshine from Yamba's Main Beach.

Local surf life-saving club member Helmut Klein, who at 75 was the oldest competitor in the 2km swim race, cruised through the finish line after a cheeky two-man race up the beach against new friend Rocky Maunder.

It was his second time competing in the annual event, after getting his Bronze Medallion with the Yamba SLSC three years ago.

He said it felt great to be able to compete at his age, noting that the key was to just keep training.

Every morning, he swims from Main Beach to Convent Beach and back, and trains with the Clarence River Masters Swim Club.

"I think it's a bit of luck genetically, and lifestyle," he said. "I'm a slow swimmer but I can swim for a long time. I've got endurance."

Event organiser Jim Doughtery said he thought the day went exceptionally well, with 330 starters registering to participate.

"It was very pleasing and it will be a successful day for the club," he said.

"From the swimmers' point of view, we've had very good feedback too. They were especially pleased with the safety aspect."

Throughout the event there were eyes both in the water and the skies, with Westpac's Little Ripper Rescue drones making an appearance at Yamba's Main Beach for the first time to assist with shark surveillance.

On the water, Marine Rescue, Coastwatch and numerous boats and jetskis from the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club were patrolling the race routes.

"With all of the drownings and shark sightings lately we really had to go the extra mile to make sure we ran a safe event," Mr Dougherty said.

Thankfully, it all went off without a hitch.

"We had no major incidents and very good numbers."