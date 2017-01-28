Snag for a cause at Bunnings

READY: Members of the Rural Fire Service and Bunnings Grafton staff ready for their Australia Day BBQ fundraiser today.

THERE should be no fat fires on the barbecue today when the Rural Fire Service take up the tongs to flip some snags for their Australia Day fundraiser at Bunnings Grafton today.

The RFS Clarence Valley Communications Unit will be manning the barbecue at Bunnings, with every cent raised going directly to the unit.

Bunnings Warehouse Grafton Complex Manager, Rick Buckmaster, said the Aussie Day Weekend Fundraiser BBQ is a way for team members and all Australians to show their appreciation for the great work done by local volunteer emergency services around the country.

"The team is really excited to get behind the barbecue to help raise vital funds for our local NSW Rural Fire Service,” said Mr Buckmaster.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he is pleased that Bunnings is once again offering their support to emergency services through this great initiative.

"Our 74,000 members are working every day to help protect the community from bush fires, and this Australia Day will be no different,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

"I'd like to thank Bunnings and their customers for supporting our volunteers in their important work.”

Mr Fitzsimmons is also inviting everyone to visit Bunnings Warehouse Grafton to grab a snag.

It is not only important for everyone who lives in a bush fire prone area to prepare their home, but also to have a discussion with their family about what you would all do if a bush fire took hold in your area,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Family activities, fun games and entertainment will also be held during the fundraiser, which starts at 9am and runs until 4pm.