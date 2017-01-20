SOAP BOX: Was it greyhounds or party games that bit Baird?

GONE: NSW Premier Mike Baird announced on Thursday that it was time to hand over the reins to a new premier for the state.

I HAVE grave concerns for the future of gaming houses in New South Wales with the departure of Premier Mike Baird... that's gotta rank up there with things you're unlikely to ever hear.

For an apparent fan of all things Hillsong it seemed odd he so valiantly protected and provided a saloon-passage to prosperity for what many Christians would consider houses of sin.

As a fan of all things fun and a believer in the apparently-rare commodities of self-control and common sense, I personally have no problem with casinos.

It seemed Mikey didn't have a problem with them either, and that is where any similarity between myself and Mr Baird ends.

By effectively decimating any hint of competition with his archaic lockout laws flattening any hint of a hurdle in the path of the casinos, he almost single-handedly handed a hammer blow to the live music industry in what was once a loud, proud live music city.

His half-backflip on the greyhound bands while probably earning him at least a bronze in the 10m springboard in an Olympic year did nothing for his already-waning popularity.

Whether it was internal politics, some secret dirt stash or the ghost of greyhounds past that came back to bite him we'll never know.

All we can hope for is some restoration of common sense and a new Premier intent on letting the music play once again in the harbour city.

But like Mike in his casinos, don't bet on it.