FOOTBALL: Breakers carry winning form through grand finals

Yamba Breakers celebrated victory in the North Coast Football Mens 3rd Division (North) grand final 2-0 against Coutts Crossing Blue at Wajard Park, Coutts Crossing on Saturday, 17th September, 2016.

NCF CLARENCE GRAND FINALS: Yamba Breakers denied Coutts Crossing Cougars from lifting a North Coast Football title in a season that had promised so much for the grand final hosts at Coutts Crossing's Wajard Park on Saturday.

Instead it was the Breakers who celebrated the most success on the day to come away with three titles.

As the two standout teams throughout the season, the Cougars clashed with minor premiers Yamba in the Men's Third Division North grand final, with Yamba prevailing 2-0.

Yamba's winning run started on Friday night at Yamba Sporting Complex in a thrilling Under-15/16 contest against Grafton United Lights. The Breakers the previous encounter between the two sides 7-1 in the major semi-final, but had a much tougher time in the grand final under lights, eventually stealing an extra-time winner off the prolific boot of Nathan Hollis to win 2-1.

Grafton United opened the scoring to give the minor premiers an early shock in the first half and would not have been remiss to think they had the grand final contest wrapped up, before Hollis connected with an equaliser with just 20 seconds left on the clock to send the decider into extra time.

Hollis' winning goal, which came with just five minutes left of extra time, was his 81st of the season.

"It was the most incredible game I have seen," young coach Harry Menzies said. "I nearly had a heart attack though. The pressure got to our guys I think."

Breakers too good in Under-12s

Yamba's third premiership came in the Under-12s who, under the guidance of Rowan Keegan-Bull, defeated Maclean Green 4-0.

In the second division of the Under-12s competition Majos Little Rippas kept a clean sheet to defeat Grafton City Jets 1-0.

In the earlier matches at Wajard Park a dominant Yuraygir Bears Under 13s outfit continued their stretch of wins to defeat Grafton City Heat 2-0 and claim back to back premierships.

In the Under 14s Maclean Bobcats defeated Westlawn 1-0.

Yamba Football Club's triple grand final feat

U12: Yamba Breakers - 4-0 v Maclean Bobcats

U15/16: Yamba Breakers - 2-1 v Grafton United Lights

Mens 3rd Division: Yamba Breakers - 2-0 v Coutts Crossing Blue

All three teams will now take on the best teams from Coffs Harbour (South) in the Zone Finals this Saturday, 24th September at Polwarth Drive, Coffs Harbour:

10.45am: U16 Yamba Breakers v Coffs Coast Pumas (Field 1)

11.15am: U12 Yamba Breakers v Coffs Coast Tigers (Field 2)

12.15pm: Mens 3rd Division Yamba Breakers v Northern Storm Troopers (Field 1)