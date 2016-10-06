Football stars of future learn Liverpool way

A big crowd of kids turned up at Barry Watts Oval to learn some football skills from the Liverpool Academy.

FOOTBALL: With arms raised at 45 degree angles, almost 100 kids stepped up to the mark and put their boot to the ball, just like midfield hero Steven Gerrard.

That was the mission of the Liverpool International Academy NSW roadshow which touched down at Wherrett Park on Tuesday thanks to a partnership with Southern Cross University.

Liverpool Football Academy head coach James Gow was on hand to support coaches as they ran almost 90 Clarence kids through fully endorsed Liverpool coaching techniques.

DRILLING TO PERFECTION: Kids perform passing and shooting drills at a Liverpool Academy training day at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean. Adam Hourigan

Southern Cross Football Centre general manager Scott Collis said the coaching day was a massive success for the program and expects it to be only the first step in a growing bond between the academy and the Clarence Valley.

"I thought it was really well received and the Maclean Bobcats club really looked after our coaches," Collis said. "We had some really great kids there who were excited and engaged well with the program.

"They all went home bubbling with excitement and stories and then crashed out in bed - it was mission accomplished for us."

Collis admitted the differences between the Liverpool coaching drills and the regular weekend coaching drills seen in local junior football are only subtle but have vast differences in terms of results.

"They focus very heavily on values of commitment, vision, integrity and unity," he said. "They focus on making people better people no matter where they come from and that is what resonated with Southern Cross University."

While he was not sure if they found the next Liverpool star in the Clarence, Collis was proud to say they met some fantastic football brains both on and off the pitch.

Decked out in their Liverpool shirts - some of the many kids at the Play like Liverpool training day at Barry Watts Oval show off some skills in a break from training. Adam Hourigan

"There are certainly some talented kids there," he said.

"I think there is also opportunities out of this for coaches.

"We have great coaches in the region who definitely have the potential to take their skills overseas."

Maclean Bobcats club stalwart and Liverpool International Academy coach Grant Neilson was ecstatic with the amount of response the clinic garnered.

"It was fantastic to see that many kids out there and enjoying learning," he said.

"I have got no question they picked up a lot from it. They can now do a (Phillipe) Coutinho run and they can do a (Adam) Lallana turn."