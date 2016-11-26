27°
News

Social inclusion night a huge success

Caitlan Charles | 26th Nov 2016 4:10 PM
Sandra Lewry and Liz Gardiner from CV Forward Steps.
Sandra Lewry and Liz Gardiner from CV Forward Steps. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON Showground was bustling with people for the Social Inclusion Markets and Twilight Cinema.

Organiser Jason Kingsley said the event had been a great success for everyone.

"It's the second time we've run the event... we ran it last time as a daytime event and we had about 23 stall holders, but this year we got 50,” he said.

"We had over 1000 people through the gates in the last hour and then after the markets we had a free outdoor cinema.”

Everyone settles in for an outdoor movie at Grafton Showground for the Social Inclusion markets.
Everyone settles in for an outdoor movie at Grafton Showground for the Social Inclusion markets. Caitlan Charles

The event is all about celebrating Social Inclusion Week and International Day of Persons with Disability.

"It's to embrace social inclusion and to encourage communities to reconnect,” Mr Kingsley said.

"It's the act of making all groups of people feel values and important, whether you have a disability or any background you come from.”

As part of the event, CV Forward Steps held awards for businesses who inclusive of all types of people, and this year Sandra Lewry from The Jungle Gym Cafe took out the award.

Liz Garinder from CV Forward Steps said they wanted to acknowledge businesses who were taking the extra step to accept people with disabilities, special needs, medical conditions and who take the time to understand the parents.

"For example, our kids are having a meltdown and Sandra would come over and say 'do you need anything, are you ok',” Ms Gardiner said.

"It's just an acceptance rather than a judgment... so our kids can be included.”

Up for the award was Ice Scream, Grafton Scouts and The Jungle Gym Cafe, and Ms Gardiner said having so many places in the community where everyone was included made a huge difference to families .

"I'd love to hope that next year we will have more nominations to make our decision even harder,” she said.

Liz Gardiner from CV Forward Steps, Robyn Smith from Ice Scream, Sandra Lewry from the Jungle Gym Cafe - who won the inclusion award for local businesses - Sue Day and Heather Eggins from Grafton Scout Group.
Liz Gardiner from CV Forward Steps, Robyn Smith from Ice Scream, Sandra Lewry from the Jungle Gym Cafe - who won the inclusion award for local businesses - Sue Day and Heather Eggins from Grafton Scout Group. Caitlan Charles

Ms Lewry from the Jungle Gym Cafe said they were really honoured to be nominated.

"These guys area big part of our business and we're all about making relationships with the community,” she said.

"We're new to business, it's great for us and it's great for them.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Social inclusion night a huge success

Social inclusion night a huge success

Community bands together social inclusion event at Grafton Showgrounds on Friday night.

Vigil to honour domestic violence victims

Di Luxton at the White Ribbon event at Memorial Park on Friday night.

Vigil for domestic violence highlights high toll

Shark detected at Clarence Valley beach

David Drinkwater. Witnessed with other surfers what was thought to be a bull shark at North Wall. May 20, 2016.

A tagged shark has been detected

Moran v O'Connor: Openers hold key to victory

KEY WICKETS: Maclean United opening duo Dean Moran and Michael Woodward during a mid-pitch conference between overs.

Two contrasting batsmen to have a huge influence at Barry Watts Oval

Local Partners

Social inclusion night a huge success

Community bands together social inclusion event at Grafton Showgrounds on Friday night.

Vigil to honour domestic violence victims

Di Luxton at the White Ribbon event at Memorial Park on Friday night.

Vigil for domestic violence highlights high toll

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Out of the closet, into the 70s

Elton - Out of the Closet.

Get ready for Elton - Out of the Closet

Does Village Green have best pub grub in NSW?

Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.

Hotel a finalist in four categories at NSW AHA Awards

Jessica Origlasso wants to settle down

Jessica Origlasso wants to settle down

JESSICA Origlasso is disappointed same-sex marriage is not legal in Australia because she wants to settle down and have children.

Rochelle Humes felt 'horrendous' at start of pregnancy

Rochelle Humes suffered from terrible morning sickness

Ralph Fiennes possessive over Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes wouldn't want anyone else to play Lord Voldemort

Kanye West spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Not the ideal Thanksgiving for Kanye West

Crowded House booed at the Opera House

Neil Finn of Crowded House performs during their 20th anniversary show at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.

You don't expect Crowded House to get booed

Kim Kardashian West spent 8m on renovations

Kim Kardashian West has reportedly spent $8m on renovating her house

Rodger Corser's dose of good medicine

Rodger Corser plays Dr Hugh Knight in season one of Doctor Doctor.

The Doctor is in, says the series' grateful star

SELLERS LOOKING FOR A SPEEDY SALE

157 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $219,000

Not only are the sellers highly motivated and committed to a sale within the next few weeks, the home has been beautifully maintained over the years and treated...

20 MINS TO TOWN, BLUEBERRY POTENTIAL - 25 ACRES FOR ALL YOUR RURAL PURSUITS

89 West Lanitza Road, Lanitza 2460

0 0 $195,000

THIS lovely private 25 acres is split into two blocks - 19 acres on West Lanitza Road and a further 6 acres in the bush off Curlew Drive. Boasting a dam, gravel...

POTENTIAL GRANNY FLAT AT BACK OF HOME - GREAT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

7 Maxwell Ave, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $189,000

Look no further, this is your ideal start right here. This 3 bedroom home in good condition and is perfect for the 1st home buyer or investor, rent appraised at...

Breathtaking Water Views

28 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 2 $1,095,000

Superb Design and Breathtaking Waterfront Position Offering the ultimate in waterfront living. This magnificent quality built family home is prestigiously...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 209,000

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $372,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

PERFECT FOR THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

109 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $220,000

With a BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WALL COVERINGS, BRAND NEW TILES IN THE BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY you are looking at the perfect place to call home. Located on the...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial lifestyle property with the majority being cleared and hugging near...

ACT SWIFTLY - COTTAGE ON SMALL ACRES JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN

1172 CLARENCE WAY, Whiteman Creek 2460

House 2 1 3 $199,000

WE have already been in touch with several buyers who have told us they want acres less than 20 minutes from Grafton and interest is strong. This sparsely...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!