Society's attitude is all in the delivery

Lesley Apps
| 11th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
EVERYDAY MIRACLE: Women are incredible vessels who ensure the human race endures.
guter

WE'RE into the second week of 2017 so that's enough goodwill and restraint.

Time to get back to smashing the patriarchy.

This week's example of entrenched male dominance is how something that is solely responsible for the continuation of humanity still rates so poorly in the grand scheme of human achievement: childbirth.

Achievement in our society means scaling mountains, fighting in wars and kicking a ball really accurately.

But childbirth is the single most powerful thing a human body can achieve, so why does it generally bear no prominence in the grand scheme of things?

Mainly because men can't do it. Like all great functions only can woman provide, it gets downgraded.

The fact men wouldn't be here without them seems to get lost somewhere between the forceps and the grave.

What does a patriarchal society do to ensure childbirth remains way down on the list of amazing human achievements?

Make working difficult? Relegate childbirth and being a mother as inconsequential in the course of what is constituted as success? Ensure that spitting out a kid or two is no biggie, it's what they're designed to do?

In fact some chaps struggle so much with the fact their 'missus' is going to perform this miraculous display of power they take matters into their own fists.

Resentful of the morsels of attention they are getting, medical or otherwise, they are sure to let them know who's boss by upping the belittling and violent behaviour, something any women's refuge will tell you is a trait of relationships dictated by DV.

Of course, childbirth for the most part is extremely special and life-changing within a person's own pack, but does that translate to a common regard across society? Nope.

The lack of general song and dance for this female-only display of mastery confirms this.

Downplaying it is as patriarchal as it comes.

So is putting sperm up on a pedestal. An egg and a sperm are just the goods required to kickstart the process of growing a human life. Even in the science world it's all well and good forcing those two together in a test tube but that's as far as dividing a few cells will get you. Unless it goes on to be nurtured and grown in one of the most amazing organs in our existence, the uterus. Now there's a piece of grand design that deserves a Wilkinson award.

Without them the human race would be over. They are phenomenal workhorses when they are in full flight; miracle making, gut-busting pieces of fortitude that create the next generation.

Attached to that uterus is a woman, the engine room behind it. The sheer strength, physically and mentally, needed to expel a 3kg ball of flesh and gristle is really incomprehensible.

It's the stuff of nightmares, a Ridley Scott movie if you have a c-section. But women generally take the physical exhaustion and extended sessions of intense pain in their stride. Perhaps they shouldn't. Maybe they should be doing what their male counterparts would do if assigned with the same task. Brag about it from the rooftops.

"Man, my entire body felt like it was trying to turn itself inside out. My muscles were contracting so heinously I thought my cervix was going to explode.

"It was like pushing a car uphill in the mud through a small drainpipe.

"It felt like I was going to tear in half and explode in a ball of flames the pain was that bad but I hung in there and got the job done. I'm in bad shape but it's my duty to keep the human race alive.”

Notice the use of "I” there. Women tend to use the term "we” when it comes to childbirth to make the male feel inclusive, but you can't compare a few seconds/ minutes of pleasurable involvement to what she endures to make this baby happen. Support from the sidelines and a room of qualified navigators will only get you so far.

While it's unlikely there will ever be a parade for the uterus and the heroines in charge of them, if there's anything to glean by this, there is one commonly used patriarchal term that has got to go.

Describing acts of courage and strength with the word "balls” is a joke considering what a uterus is capable of.

Another indication of how skewed our thinking is.

The fact even the family dog is capable of bringing a hulk to his knees ought to tell you something.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Society's attitude is all in the delivery

EVERYDAY MIRACLE: Women are incredible vessels who ensure the human race endures.

