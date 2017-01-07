Solar power helps Valley get greener

MORE than 21% of Clarence Valley homes have solar panels resulting in a drop in emissions due to production of electricity says an environmental report card for the region.

The Regional State of the Environment 2016 is a report produced every four years and funded by the 15 participating general and county councils on the NSW North Coast and North Coast Local Land Services (NCLLS).

The report uses national, state and local data which is broken down by local government area where possible to provide local trends but is also used to provide regional trends.

It comprises four sections headed: people and the environment, biodiversity and vegetation, land use and soils and water.

The report noted the region's contribution to greenhouse gas emission has declined since 2014 due to the number of solar energy installations.

The amount of renewable energy fed back into the grid has almost doubled since 2012, while the overall household use of electricity has remained stable at 2770 megawatt hours a person annually.

Clarence Valley Council said it abates more than 10,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually through use of roof-top solar and the landfill gas flaring facility.

It plans to install more solar panels on council buildings.

The population has remained steady over the four years since 2012, growing from 50,433 to 51,040.

Water use remains steady with households using 147 kilolitres annually, below the state overage of 172kl.

The full environmental report card can be found at the Clarence Valley Council website.