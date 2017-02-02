Some like it hot, but not these workers

KEEPING COOL: Callan Crapp and Ellie Lucas keeping watch in the heat at Grafton Olympic Pool.

IF YOU'RE reading this story in air conditioned comfort, or with a cool sea breeze on your face, spare a thought for all the workers slaving away working outdoors in the heat.

Grafton Olympic Pool lifeguards Callan Crapp and Ellie Lucas said while they were a little jealous watching other people have fun playing in the water, they kept cool by staying in the shade and jumping in themselves every now and again.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson said weather conditions were monitored to ensure the health and safety of outdoor staff working in the extreme heat.

"Staff take extra breaks and may reallocate tasks to make sure there's no adverse effects from working outdoors in the heat,” he said.

Working in roofs on a day like today might sound brutal to some, but for an air conditioner technician it's all in a day's work to keep other people cool.

Grafton Air office manager Helen Finlayson said she hasn't seen anything like this in at least 10 years, with the workload of their technicians quadrupled during the hot weather.

"We are booked solid for quoting air conditions into March, let alone installing them,” she said.

Ms Finlayson said this summer has been the summer that has broken many people who previously resisted installing air conditioning.

"The demand this year has been extraordinary, air conditioning units have been walking out the door every day,” she said.