Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

THIS year's theme for An Afternoon at the Proms is 'Music from the Stage and Screen', a fitting program given the venue in which it will be performed, The Saraton Theatre.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the marvellous Saraton Theatre and the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus (CVOC) will pay tribute to some of the classic movies that have been featured at the Saraton across those 90 years.

The concert will feature music from movies such as 2001 Space Odyssey, Star Wars, The Godfather, James Bond, Gone with the Wind, Phantom of the Opera, Gladiator and The King's Speech to name a few, together with the standard Proms favourites including Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance No. 1 (Land of Hope and Glory) and Strauss' Radetzky March.

Modelled on the famous "Last Night of the Proms” held annually in the Royal Albert Hall, London, the CVOC with their artistic director and conductor Greg Butcher are very excited to present this special program to celebrate a milestone in the history of the Saraton Theatre.

To top off the occasion, this year's special guest compere is Mr Nicholas Hammond. Nicholas is a well-known actor and writer who is perhaps best known for his roles as the young Friedrich von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music, and as Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the CBS television series The Amazing Spider-Man. Nicholas has also performed on Broadway and has appeared on many other TV shows including The Brady Bunch, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Mission Impossible, Dallas, and Murder, She Wrote.

The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus was formed in 2014 by their founding conductor Greg Butcher, an ex-RAAF musician and local audiologist, for the express purpose of producing large-scale community-based entertainment such as the annual "Afternoon at the Proms” concerts. The volunteer membership is comprised of amateur, semi-professional, and professional musicians, young music students, and qualified music teachers ranging in age from nine to 90.

JACARANDA FESTIVAL: The popular Afternoon at the Proms is back at the Saraton Theatre on October 30. BELOW AND RIGHT: Special guest compere Nicholas Hammond who played Friedrich, second from left, in the original Sound of Music. Adam Hourigan Photography

All have been drawn from the Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, and Casino regions, with invited guest musicians and old friends. It has become the musical flagship of the Clarence Valley and promotes classical music and popular entertainment on a grand scale for the pleasure of both the community and visitors to the area.

Profits from these concerts are donated to registered charities and to the CVO Scholarship Fund which assists orchestra members enrolled in university music programs. There has been more than $23,000 donated to charity since the orchestra's inception in 2014 and An Afternoon at the Proms has become one of the largest attractions during Grafton's Jacaranda Festival.

The Saraton Theatre is also giving away 30 movie passes as part of their 90th birthday celebrations.

Don't miss An Afternoon at the Proms - 'Music from the Stage and Screen' at the Saraton Theatre, Grafton on Sunday, October 30, 2pm. Tickets are available from the Saraton Theatre or online via their website. One show only so don't miss out.

Clarence Valley Orchestra & chorus

ORCHESTRA

Artistic director and conductor: Greg Butcher.

Violins: Sarah Nicholls (leader), Taylah Foley, Deborah Wray, Cherry Collins, Douglas Lindsay, Louise Thompson, Anne Gallagher OAM, Eden Annesley, Krystal Pfeiffer, Virginia Pfeiffer, Lynetta McGrath.

Viola: Matt Staehelin, Caitlin Annesley, Peter Howland, David Fayle, Brian Hughes.

Cello: Helen Tucker.

Double Bass: Annie Mitchell.

Flute/Picc: Kathy Butcher, Helen Hearnshaw.

Oboe: Lisa Butcher.

Clarinet: Peter Morgan, Sebastian Young.

Bassoon: Aditya van der Meulen.

French Horn: Kate Butcher, Janelle Harding.

Trumpet: Garrett Salter, Nicholas Cooper, Melissa Davies, Kody Wallbank.

Trombone: Colin Young, David Bailey, Rod Hill.

Tuba/Euphonium: Darrell Hodges.

Electric Bass/Mandolin: Craig Freeman.

Percussion: Graeme McLennan, Daniel Fahey, Jayne Logan, Les Wright, Darryll Smidt.

CHORUS

Soprano: Patricia Allison, Florence Collison, Leonie Fish, Patty Hewitt, Denise Ireland, Winsie Lai, Jean McDonald, Dorothy McFarlane, Dorothy Mears, Janet O'Shea, Janet Pritchard, Ann Reeve, Joy Ricketts, Krystel Rivers-Lloyd, Matty Schaefer, Linde Weiss.

Alto: Cathryn Amey, Emily Batcheldor, Janet Croft, Jacinta Bentley, Rebecca Davies, Bronwyn Hill, Edwina Hodges, Isobel Howse, Robyn Nixon, Margaret Wheeler.

Tenor: Troy Castle, James Morison, Kitty Onley, Ron Smythe, Connor Willmore.

Bass: Peter Arnull, Brian Carter, John Eaton, Harry Jones, Darryll Smidt.