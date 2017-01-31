South Grafton: A town with a lot to offer

CLOCKWISE FROM ABOVE: Robyn Holloway of Nice Rack in South Grafton. Peter Freeman, owner of Cafe Alchemy South Grafton, with Emma Dodd. Kim Meredith of Sweet Sisters Boutique.

PERCEPTION isn't everything for business owners on Skinner St, South Grafton, who are speaking out against the the idea their town is full of miscreants.

Robyn Holloway, who owns Nice Rack in South Grafton's main street, has not had a problem since she bought the shop in June last year.

"This is a beautiful community,” Ms Holloway said.

"I come here of a morning and I look forward to coming because everyone is out sweeping the footpaths (and saying hello),” she said.

"In the whole time, except for now, I have not had any qualms about being over here in South Grafton.”

Originally from Grafton, Ms Holloway said she loved how eclectic South Grafton was.

"It's just a shame that a few take away that spirit with what they do,” she said.

Peter Freeman, owner of Cafe Alchemy South Grafton, with Emma Dodd. Caitlan Charles

Peter Freeman from Cafe Alchemy in the Emporium said in the past 10 years, a lot had changed in South Grafton.

"It's lively, bright, alternative, it's got a nice feel about it,” Mr Freeman said.

"There is very little crime here, and it's a great place to be,” he said.

"A lot of those people (who cause problems) come in for the day ... but it's a rare occurrence, it's not part of the social structure of the CBD of South Grafton.

"You get occasional bad behaviour everywhere, but it's not endemic to South Grafton like it used to be.”

Mr Freeman said vandalism, such as the breaking of a window at South Grafton News and Gifts, could not be allowed to control emotions.

"I've been here 10 and a half years and I've seen a huge change; people who used to not cross the bridge now cross the bridge because they know it's worthwhile coming here,” he said.

Kim Meredith of Sweet Sisters Boutique in South Grafton. Caitlan Charles

Kim Meredith from Sweet Sisters Boutique was nearing her first anniversary in and could not be happier in South Grafton.

"It's got nothing to do with South Grafton,” she said about vandalism at South Grafton News and Gifts.

"It's a random act from people ... it goes on everywhere,” Ms Meredith said.

"South Grafton has the potential to be another little Bellingen ... and there are great things happening here,” she said.

South Grafton's uniqueness worked in its favour, Ms Meredith said.

"I get lots of people coming through here who don't even go over to Grafton, they just love it,” she said.