South Grafton house gutted by fire

A fire broke out at a South Grafton house this morning on McFarlane St.

A HOUSE fire in South Grafton is being treated as suspicious after the unoccupied residence caught fire this morning.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue Captain Dennis Bye said when they arrived the house at 95 McFarlane St was well alight.

"There are no two ways about it. It is suspicious," he said.

"It wasn't caused by anything electrical which makes me think it's suspicious."

McFarlane Street Fire: An unoccupied house was gutted by fire at McFarlane St Friday morning.

Mr Pye added that the fire was contained to one property.

"There were no exposures, which is the buildings on either side of the premises, which made our lives easier," he said.

There were no people inside when Fire and Rescue arrived on scene at about 9.20am.

"There were no people inside," Mr Pye said.

"We did a a search and rescue when we arrived."