South Grafton man to face extra charges over shooting

The house in Cowan St, South Grafton, where Jason Michael Stewart was arrested soon after a shot was fired into a nearby unit.

A SOUTH Grafton man facing firearms charges and intimidating a witness following a shooting incident last month, has had four more charges added to the list.

Jason Michael Stewart, 23, was back in Grafton Local Court this week on charges of firing a firearm at a dwelling house, possessing a loaded firearm (a long-arm rifle) in a public place and attempting to influence a witness while in possession of a loaded firearm.

Four charges of possessing goods believed to be stolen were added to the list after a police search of his house revealed an allegedly stolen car, an iPhone, an iPad and a spear gun.

The alleged firearm incident occurred between 5.30am and 6am on October 4 at a residence in Through St, South Grafton.

A witness said he was wakened by the cries of a woman screaming "don't do it, don't do it".

When police were called they found a hole in the wall consistent with a rifle shot.

Police tape marks where a bullet has believed to have struck a wall of a house in Through St, South Grafton. Tim Howard

Soon after they raided a house in Cowan St, South Grafton, where they located Stewart and a 42-year-old woman, who was later released.

Stewart is still to enter a plea on any of the charges.

He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.

His next court date is in Grafton Local Court on December 6.