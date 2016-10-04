30°
News

South Grafton man to face extra charges over shooting

Tim Howard
| 11th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
The house in Cowan St, South Grafton, where Jason Michael Stewart was arrested soon after a shot was fired into a nearby unit.
The house in Cowan St, South Grafton, where Jason Michael Stewart was arrested soon after a shot was fired into a nearby unit. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SOUTH Grafton man facing firearms charges and intimidating a witness following a shooting incident last month, has had four more charges added to the list.

Jason Michael Stewart, 23, was back in Grafton Local Court this week on charges of firing a firearm at a dwelling house, possessing a loaded firearm (a long-arm rifle) in a public place and attempting to influence a witness while in possession of a loaded firearm.

Photos
View Gallery

Four charges of possessing goods believed to be stolen were added to the list after a police search of his house revealed an allegedly stolen car, an iPhone, an iPad and a spear gun.

The alleged firearm incident occurred between 5.30am and 6am on October 4 at a residence in Through St, South Grafton.

A witness said he was wakened by the cries of a woman screaming "don't do it, don't do it".

When police were called they found a hole in the wall consistent with a rifle shot.

Police tape marks where a bullet has believed to have struck a wall of a house in Through St, South Grafton.
Police tape marks where a bullet has believed to have struck a wall of a house in Through St, South Grafton. Tim Howard

Soon after they raided a house in Cowan St, South Grafton, where they located Stewart and a 42-year-old woman, who was later released.

Stewart is still to enter a plea on any of the charges.

He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.

His next court date is in Grafton Local Court on December 6.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bullet hole firearm grafton local court shooting south grafton

Three drug busts take ice, cannabis off Valley streets

Three drug busts take ice, cannabis off Valley streets

A SOUTH Grafton man allegedly caught with 17 street deals of crystal methamphetamine down his undies has made a 'brief' appearance in Grafton Local Court.

Road closures due to tree removal for new bridge

The first developments towards the new Grafton Bridge Project are underway, with houses in Pound St set for demolition and trees marked for removal. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Changes to traffic conditions in Grafton this weekend

DEX story helps stock up sinker maker's lead supply

LEAD LIGHT: Lower Coldstream resident David Gibson has been raising big bucks for charity selling his range of home made sinkers to local anglers.

David's turning donated lead into big bucks for charity.

Small school big on benefits

FRESH FACE: The new principal at Harwood Island Public School, Lesa Bevan, has 26 years of teaching experience in Sydney and in the Riverina.

New principal brings wealth of experience

Local Partners

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

PORT of Yamba Historical Society president added to Hidden Treasure honour roll.

Hidden Treasure: Denise a driving force behind the festival

Denise Slingsby has been named as a \"Hidden Treasure\"

Jacaranda Festval life member named on Hidden Treasure honour roll

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

KATY Perry has "regrettably" had to pull out of an appearance in the city of Shenzhen in China because of a "family emergency".

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl and name her...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has given birth to a baby girl

Paulini plays idol Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard

Paulini is ready to live out a childhood dream - playing Whitney Houston's role of Rachel Marron in the stage production of The Bodyguard.

Paulini plays Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard musical

Suicide Squad star to try out Aussie slang at Supernova

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Karen Fukuhara in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad. Supplied by Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad star keen to meet fans on first trip Down Under

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

OWNER REDUCES PRICE AND SAYS SELL

61 Micalo, Iluka 2466

House 2 1 1 $335,000

2 bedroom brick and tile house on large 845 sq meter block with good access to the backyard. The carport adjoins the house and is big enough for 2 cars.The living...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Lot 83 - 667.6m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 83 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 83 - 667.6m2. Tucked away in the cul de ... $139,000

Agents Comment: Lot 83 - 667.6m2. Tucked away in the cul de sac. Aspect to rear is North West with triangular shape. Small non impactful easement at the front for...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!