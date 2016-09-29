South Grafton unit 'moments away' from going up in flames

A SLEEPING South Grafton man has potentially been saved from a fiery death thanks to an alarm and the quick thinking of his neighbours.

When the smoke alarm of a small, single bedroom unit started ringing out in Jubilee Avenue on Saturday night, and didn't stop, nearby home-owners called Triple Zero.

They did so as the resident slept in bed three metres away, blissfully unaware of the dire situation unfolding as smoke filled his home.

By the time fire crews arrived, the house was moments away from going up in flames, and South Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Dennis Pye said the call from his neighbours likely saved the resident's life - proof of just how important a working smoke alarm can be.

"When we get there, there's smoke everywhere, food stuff cooking on the stove and it's extremely hot," he said.

"He couldn't hear smoke detector bellowing, and the place was honestly within minutes of erupting into fire. Without a working smoke alarm it could have been a very different result."

It was on that note that Mr Pye urged all Clarence Valley residents to make sure their own smoke detector alarms were in working order.

All NSW residents must have at least one working smoke alarm installed on each level of their home, and FRNSW Fire Investigation and Research Unit case study research has shown one third to a half of deaths in residential fires each year may have been prevented if the homes had working smoke alarms and had a practised home escape plan.

"The idea of a smoke alarm is to offer a first alert to occupants who are both sleeping and awake," Mr Pye said.

"It gives people a quick idea that something's wrong and the opportunity to exit a building."