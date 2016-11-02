27°
Letters: Concert makes for a special Sunday

2nd Nov 2016 8:00 AM
Greg Butcher, Dan Fahey, Connor Willmore and Troy Castle sing as part of a barbershop quartet singing from the Music Man score at the Afternoon at the Proms concert
Greg Butcher, Dan Fahey, Connor Willmore and Troy Castle sing as part of a barbershop quartet singing from the Music Man score at the Afternoon at the Proms concert

WHAT an exhilarating way to spend Jacaranda Sunday!

Whoever thought orchestral concerts were boring needs to watch the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus strut their stuff.

Conductor Greg Butcher has brought together this group of multi-talented musicians to form a wonderfully cohesive group. They obviously enjoy making inspirational music together. The Saraton was packed to capacity and was abuzz with anticipation. We were not disappointed.

In keeping with the Saraton's 90th anniversary, every performer wore fancy dress to celebrate "Music from Stage and Screen".

Darth Vader was guest conductor for 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Wars. Other epic movies featured were James Bond, The Godfather, Ben Hur, Gone with the Wind, Gladiator, Mission Impossible and, of course, Jaws. A slide show added that extra dimension.

In complete contrast, I was deeply moved by Lisa Butcher's haunting Gabriel's Oboe. The sonorous tones of Sarah Nicholls' violin evoked the sombre Schindler's List. The compere, Nicholas Hammond, performed The King's Speech with such sensitivity, quietly accompanied by Beethoven's Symphony No.7.

Then it was time for the singers to shine, opening with a spirited rendition of the Vivaldi Gloria, followed by a beautifully sensitive Lord is My Shepherd featuring Lisa as soloist. The medley from Sister Act was loads of fun.

We were even treated to our very own barbershop quartet. I didn't know that Greg Butcher could sing ... as well as conduct and play trombone, not to mention compose and arrange music!

Being a Proms concert, we all had a marvellous time obeying the conductor by clapping softly or loudly in the Radetsky March. Finally, it was time for Pomp & Circumstance. We raised the roof singing Land of Hope and Glory. What a thrill!

Thank you, Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus for such a memorable concert. I'm still smiling.

Joan Moy, South Grafton

Wrong target

I'M PLEASED to see Kevin Hogan MP came through unscathed from the attempted deprivation of liberty by a brigade of Knitting Nannas.

It seems a socialist political leaning has taken root in what used to be a respected protest group; why target Kevin Hogan if that is not the case?

The Coalition government the member represents was not guilty of tossing CSG licences about like confetti at a wedding, Labor did that. Nor was the Coalition guilty of tearing down our border gates and allowing 50,000 illegal immigrants to be pawns for people smugglers, to dump their identification papers at sea and claim asylum status in Australia.

An incompetent Labor government was at the wheel when more than 1000 boat people drowned at sea, men women and children.

The question is why did this new version of the Knitting Nannas target Kevin Hogan when the representative of the true guilty party is in Labor headquarters in Lismore?

Fred Perring, Halfway Creek

Topics:  jacaranda2016

