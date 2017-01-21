Spectacular photos as storm hits

THE Daily Examiner readers have captured dramatic photos of a storm passing through the Lower Clarence on Friday night.

The storm hit the area about 6.30pm, producing strong winds and about 20mm of rain.

Storm going to sea at Brooms Head. Couple of tents flattened, went through pretty quick.Picture taken southern end of Brooms Head park looking towards Red Cliff. Graeme Williams

Spectacular images of the storm front show a formation known as a shelf cloud.

Here are some photos of a storm front that just hit Yamba at 6.45pm tonight. Amazing! Anne Salisbury

According to the Bureau of Meteorology website, these clouds are formed when "advancing outflow air acts like a plough, mixing the cool, moist air at its boundary with warmer inflow air and forcing it to rise. This can result in a spectacular low cloud bank (called a shelf cloud) on the leading edge of the thunderstorm. The shelf often has a smooth, laminar or banded surface and a black, turbulent base."

Temperatures today are predicted to hit 29°C in Grafton and Yamba, with showers possible.

Strong and dangerous seas are also predicted along the coastline today.