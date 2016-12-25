Speed and alcohol still factors in road statistics

A NUMBER of drivers who have been caught drink driving and speeding will spend Christmas without their driver's licences, also with fines and impending court dates, following day nine of Operation Safe Arrival.

The operation commenced at 12.01am on Friday 16 December 2016 and concludes at 11.59pm on Monday 2 January 2017. Double demerit points will be in place between Friday 23 December 2016 and Monday 2 December 2017.

During the first nine days of the operation, five people have died on NSW roads, which is two less than at the same time last year. The 2016 road toll currently stands at 373.

Acting Traffic & Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the fact drivers continue to speed and drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol is disconcerting.

"Almost 400 people have died on NSW roads this year. The majority of these fatalities could have been avoided if drivers remained vigilant and obeyed the road rules." Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Today is Christmas Day - a day of celebration and being thankful for, and enjoying, time with family and friends.

"If you get behind the wheel and choose to take a risk on the roads; first think about the 400 families who have to face this time without their loved ones.

"NSW Police officers will make no apology for targeting dangerous riders and drivers on the roads. If you choose to break the law, you will be dealt with accordingly," he said.

Incidents of note on day nine (Saturday 24 December 2016) of the operation include:

About 12.55am, police stopped a 40-year-old man riding a Yamaha FZR1 south along the Central Coast Highway, Erina, after he was detected speeding at 142km/h in a 70km/h marked zone. The man underwent a roadside breath test with returned a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station, where a breath test analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.130. The man was issued a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA, to appear at Gosford Local Court on 8 February 2017. He was also given a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, which carries a $2350 fine and 12 demerit points.

At 7.15am, a woman was stopped driving a red Hyundai Excel with two passengers in her vehicle on Kemp Street, Lavington. The 42-year-old woman produced a positive road side breath test and was taken to Albury Police Station, where she returned an alleged breath test analysis reading of 0.270. Her licence was suspended and she was issued a field court attendance notice for high-range PCA, to appear at Albury Local Court on 7 February 2017.

Just before 5.30pm, police were undertaking speed enforcement duties on the M2 Motorway at Beecroft when they detected a grey VW Golf GTI allegedly speeding at 199km/h in a 100km/h zone. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was stopped and his licence was suspended on the spot. He was issued a field court attendance notice for speed manner dangerous and exceed speed limit by more than 45km/h. The man will appear at Hornsby Local Court on 2 February 2017.

About 6pm, a 17-year-old P-plate driver was detected driving south along the M1 at Mooney Mooney Creek allegedly travelling at 163km/h in a 90km/h zone. The teen had his licence suspended on the spot and received traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit more than 45km/h, also receiving a $2350 fine and 12 demerit points.

At 10.35pm, officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected a Subaru WRX Impreza allegedly speeding at 121km/h along South Liverpool Road, Heckenberg, which is a 50km/h marked zone. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Green Valley Police Station, along with a three-year-old child who was a passenger in the car. The man underwent a breath test analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.114. He was charged with mid-range PCA, speed dangerous to the public, and exceed speed over 45km/h. He was granted conditional bail, to appear at Liverpool Local Court on 1 February 2017. The man was also issued a licence suspension notice, with this registration plates seized.

So far during the operation, 10 578 traffic infringement notices have been issued for speeding offences in NSW, which is 2526 more than at the same time last year.

During the operation police want road users to think about the #Five2Arrive; five simple tips for road users in order to arrive home safely:

1. Don't speed.

2. Don't drink and drive

3. Wear a seatbelt

4. Put your phone away, and

5. Take regular breaks.