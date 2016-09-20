Speeding crackdown about safety, not revenue raising

New South Wales is getting 28 new highway patrol vehicles.

A FLEET of new highway patrol cars hitting New South Wales roads is about saving regional lives, not revenue raising for police.

That was the message Roads Minister Duncan Gay delivered to parliament when announcing the Baird Government's $4.8 million plan to roll out 28 new vehicles to areas including Tweed, Byron Bay, Grafton and Lismore.

"We don't want your licence, we don't want your money," Mr Gay assured drivers.

"We want you to keep your licence, keep your money, but more importantly keep your life."

There have been 186 deaths on rural NSW roads so far this year, up from 157 at the same time in 2015.

"To address this spike, many of the vehicles will be out in the bush, particularly on highways leading in and out of Sydney," he said.

"Fourteen of the 28 new vehicles have already been delivered and are already on the road.

"We are making sure that the remaining 14 vehicles will be delivered progressively by next year."

Mr Gay warned police had no tolerance for dangerous drivers.

"Motorists who flout the law might think big of themselves revving around in their new set of wheels," he said.

"But I'm sure being pulled over by the boys and girls in blue and a whopping fine is going to bring them back to reality."

ARM NEWSDESK