Spinning in some form

GETTING BETTER WITH AGE: Trainer John Shelton with Spinning Quarters, who will be running in the Jacaranda Hotel Country Championship Preview on Sunday.

CLASS 4 HCP: Horse trainers can be a superstitious bunch, and it's not very often that they will talk up their horses before a race.

However such is the strength of Spinning Quarters that trainer John Shelton is confident enough to say she will be the one to beat when barriers open at the Jacaranda Hotel Country Championship Preview.

Awarded the 3yo Female of the Year at the CRJC Racing Awards in September, the mare has had a fantastic run of form since its return to racing since resuming this preparation at Coffs Harbour last month, notching up a win and two placings.

"Her last three runs have been really good, she has come back well,” Shelton said.

"She has been working well off the track as well. I'm really happy with her, she is in a good frame of mind and is just lovely to train and be around.

"She will be more than competitive. It's never easy to win a race these days, but she hasn't gone backwards since last run.”

Spinning Quarters will make the jump up to 1400m after mostly racing over 1200m, but Shelton believes the distance won't be an issue.

"The way she raced at Taree, she still found the line pretty strong so the extra distance should be right up her alley,” he said.

"I think the 1400 will suit her down to the ground.”

The results Spinning Quarters' last three starts are even more incredible considering the distances she has had to travel.

"We travelled all the way to Inverell in the heat and she won, and then to Taree where she came second,” Shelton said.

"It's been a mongrel summer for animals this year, so a home race should certainly be a help. She's only got to walk across the road, so you'd think that would definitely help.”

Shelton said he sees similarities between Spinning Quarters and her sister, Cash Spinner.

"Her full sister has won eight or so races, and got better as she got older, and I think Spinning Quarters will be the same,” he said.