Spiritual Matters: Engineering new bridges

IT'S the era of building bridges, especially in the Clarence Valley.

Serious inroads will be forged this year as infrastructure work on the long-awaited new Grafton Bridge begins to materialise.

Then there's the new bridge currently under construction over Sportsman's Creek at Lawrence to replace the aging timber structure on the edge of the village. But the most prolific bridge-building activity will be focused on the new Pacific Motorway project with major new bridges to be built over Shark Creek, the Clarence River at Harwood, the Serpentine Channel on Harwood Island and over the North Arm of the Clarence at Mororo.

Each of these projects will form essential links in facilitating speedy communication in a hard-charging world. But I was staggered to read recently that once the approaches to the new Grafton bridge have been built and the supporting piers in place, the bridge spans themselves that will carry the roadway will be installed in a matter of a few days. That led me to reflect that it took nine years to build the awesome Sydney Harbour bridge and four years to complete the 1.3km-long Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

In relation to the Golden Gate Bridge, I was fascinated by a photograph taken during the building phase. It appears that once the huge, super-strong supporting towers were built and the massive steel wires from which the roadway would be suspended attached, work proceeded outwards from each of those towers.

I have always been immensely impressed by engineering feats like this. The scope and complexity of major projects like this leave me breathless with admiration for those who design and implement such structures.

But there's another slant on bridge-building that is of equal, or more, importance than physical structures. I'm thinking now about the need to build bridges between individuals, communities and nations. Never has the need to build stronger lines of communication, friendship and goodwill been greater than it is today. As a world we stand on the fragile brink of survival when we fail to think and act for the common good. We need new bridges of kindness and compassion like never before.

In this, a new year, we're presented with new opportunities to turn selfishness on its head. We can do this by recognising that it's the accumulation of all the little things - the harvesting of all the goodwill generated by good people with good attitudes - that will turn the tide.

Jesus began his work on earth with just 12 disciples. He was their strong tower. And when they cottoned on to what he was all about and embraced his mission, working outwards from the strength of that strong tower, they turned the world upside down for good. The cost was high, but their trust, resolve, persistence and vision resulted in the building of bridges that have stood the test of time and served communities well in the name of Christ.

Now we need some new bridges - with Jesus their strong support. We need new engineers and new workers to build these new bridges that will meet the needs of our communities well into the future.