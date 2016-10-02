Spiritual Matters: Faith recognises right from wrong

SO THE real show has begun. Though somewhat insulated from it by distance, culture and vast political differences, our media are clearly committed to giving us a blow-by-blow account of the Great Presidential Race for the White House.

That's how we know that this far into the niceties of the American electoral circus, many Americans are rattled by the quality of at least one of the contenders. And those shock-waves are being felt here, too.

It seems that no-one, and no country, is immune any more from the kind of upheavals that now dominate modern society. Extremists and extreme views are rising tsunami-like all over the world.

We appear more concerned for the conservation of the natural world than for the conservation of those values, attitudes and responsibilities that have progressively made the world a much better place in our lifetime.

French writer Alexis de Tocqueville, after visiting America in 1831, said: "I sought for the greatness of the United States in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, her fertile fields, and boundless forests - and it was not there. I sought for it in her rich mines, her vast world commerce, her public school system, and in her institutions of higher learning - and it was not there. I looked for it in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution - and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great!”

Is America still good? Is America still great? These are disturbing questions.

Jesus used everyday stories to get vital truths across to people during his ministry.

On several occasions he emphasised that a good tree will always bear good fruit, but pointed to the futility of expecting a bad tree to produce good fruit. It was a simple illustration that grabbed people because it was so obvious. Clearly, goodness can never be the bed-fellow of evil, and things that are clearly bad will never flow from good hearts.

The challenge for the world today is to reverse the prevalent trend to celebrate things that are clearly and plainly wrong. God has given us the capacity to know the difference between right and wrong - that must always work for the good of other individuals - and society as a whole.

But in our well-meaning attempt to be inclusive and non-judgmental, we've ventured deep into the tangled undergrowth of chaos and confusion by virtually removing the issue of individual personal responsibility

The American author Georgia Geyer cast light on the problem in her own country when she wrote: "I have come to the conclusion that it's impossible to have a moral community or nation without faith in God, because without it everything rapidly comes down to "me,” and "me” alone is meaningless. Today Americans have stopped acting in terms of their own moral, ethical and religious beliefs and principles. They've stopped acting on what they knew was right - and the "me” has become the measure of everything. However, moral societies are the only ones that work. Great moral societies, built upon faith in God, honor, trust, and the law blossom, because they are harmonious; because people love or at least respect their fellowman; because, finally, they have a common belief in something beyond themselves.”