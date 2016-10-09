23°
News

Spiritual Matters: What if we added a WOW factor?

Rev. Chris Sparks | 9th Oct 2016 7:48 AM
Ultralights took to the air as pilots celebrated their common interest. Could Christianity follow their lead?
Ultralights took to the air as pilots celebrated their common interest. Could Christianity follow their lead? Scott Thompson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a buzz - well, not only a buzz but quite a few other related sounds as well, as the flying fraternity celebrated World Ultralight Fly-In Day last Saturday.

What does this mean?

Well, in virtually every corner of the globe there are enthusiastic people who love to fly aeroplanes. They may be student pilots or seasoned aviators with thousands of hours logged. They are male and female. They work in just about any job or profession. They are as young as 15 or, at the other end of the scale, in their 80s. They are amateurs and professionals. But there's one common denominator that binds them together: the joy of flying.

The passion of these aviators comes at a cost, of course. It's expensive to learn to fly and expensive to maintain one's interest. And the risks to life and limb are not inconsiderable. Lives are lost and injuries incurred. But none of these risks really deter the majority of those for whom the skies and flight in all its varied forms exert an inescapable attraction.

But back to WUFI Day.

Someone had the idea that while it's impossible to organise a global gathering of pilots who fly recreational aircraft known as ultralights or light sport aircraft, nevertheless it would be possible and practical with the right publicity to encourage pilots to take to the skies on a specific day wherever in the world they happen to be in order to demonstrate the unity born of common interest within the flying fraternity.

That's the reason this scribe rose early last Saturday morning, to be greeted by brilliant sunshine and blue skies, and why my single-seat Boorabee ultralight was observed flying along the mighty Clarence River, circling our home on the banks of the South Arm and then doing a lazy lap of Maclean before returning to its snug hangar at South Grafton.

In the process, not only did I enjoy the flight on a near perfect day, but I felt an affinity with fellow pilots the world over who were flying - or planning to fly - for the sheer joy of flight and the recognition that we are indeed part of a global fraternity who truly understand what flying is all about.

This naturally led to further reflections on those things that bind people together - united in a common cause, interest or passion across boundaries - both natural and man-made.

The Christian Church has long suffered a credibility problem due to the proliferation of so many denominations and lack of unity.

This in itself is a disgrace and a slap in the face to Jesus, for the longest and most passionate prayer he is recorded as praying was that Christians should celebrate the unifying power of the love of his Heavenly Father.

But given the persistent problem of disunity, shouldn't we be taking a lead from the ultralight pilots by nominating a day when - no matter where we are in the world - all Christians of all denominations would take time out wherever they are to spend (say) an hour worshipping God - the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. A World Of Worship Day.

We get close at Christmas and Easter. Why not celebrate WOW day for its own sake and demonstrate our passionate commitment to Him and to His purpose in the world?

Grafton Daily Examiner
Strange Politics: Our budgie smugglers' international exposure

Strange Politics: Our budgie smugglers' international...

Purveyors of crotch-hugging men's swimwear must be doing cartwheels right now with all the free publicity coming their way

DNA test results could be a game-changer for coastal emus

THREAT: A coastal emu with chicks on Diggers Camp Road last year.

Fears highway could spell the end for endangered population

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

Zombies Kathryn and Evalyn Collins, Bawn and Charlie Burke, Benjamyn Collins and Mackenzie Seehan lead the Zombie Walk

Zombies take over Grafton's main street for mental health

Shark detected near Wooli

Great White spotted off the coast of Wooli

A shark has been spotted at Wooli beach

Local Partners

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

On Saturday, Zombies walked for youth mental health

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

Natasha Hopson in hospital on dialysis after her body rejected the donor kidney from her uncle after eight years.

Maclean mum and daughter tell why organ donation is vital.

Yamba Touch forges new path

Association moves in new direction for summer league.

Latest deals and offers

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Alicia Keys will release her new album 'Here' on November 4 and has just dropped her latest single 'Blended Family (What You Do For Love)' featuring A$AP Rocky

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Crowdfund makes Tullara's EP Pozible

tullara connors

"It's nice to feel like your home town is behind you"

NEW PRICE!

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $199,000

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

ABSORB THE RURAL ATMOSPHERE

3 Stringybark Court, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $350,000

This home defines low maintenance living. Relativity young in age, brick and two out door terraces both landscaped with no grass apart from your font yard. Spend...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 365,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley