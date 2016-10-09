Spiritual Matters: What if we added a WOW factor?

IT WAS a buzz - well, not only a buzz but quite a few other related sounds as well, as the flying fraternity celebrated World Ultralight Fly-In Day last Saturday.

What does this mean?

Well, in virtually every corner of the globe there are enthusiastic people who love to fly aeroplanes. They may be student pilots or seasoned aviators with thousands of hours logged. They are male and female. They work in just about any job or profession. They are as young as 15 or, at the other end of the scale, in their 80s. They are amateurs and professionals. But there's one common denominator that binds them together: the joy of flying.

The passion of these aviators comes at a cost, of course. It's expensive to learn to fly and expensive to maintain one's interest. And the risks to life and limb are not inconsiderable. Lives are lost and injuries incurred. But none of these risks really deter the majority of those for whom the skies and flight in all its varied forms exert an inescapable attraction.

But back to WUFI Day.

Someone had the idea that while it's impossible to organise a global gathering of pilots who fly recreational aircraft known as ultralights or light sport aircraft, nevertheless it would be possible and practical with the right publicity to encourage pilots to take to the skies on a specific day wherever in the world they happen to be in order to demonstrate the unity born of common interest within the flying fraternity.

That's the reason this scribe rose early last Saturday morning, to be greeted by brilliant sunshine and blue skies, and why my single-seat Boorabee ultralight was observed flying along the mighty Clarence River, circling our home on the banks of the South Arm and then doing a lazy lap of Maclean before returning to its snug hangar at South Grafton.

In the process, not only did I enjoy the flight on a near perfect day, but I felt an affinity with fellow pilots the world over who were flying - or planning to fly - for the sheer joy of flight and the recognition that we are indeed part of a global fraternity who truly understand what flying is all about.

This naturally led to further reflections on those things that bind people together - united in a common cause, interest or passion across boundaries - both natural and man-made.

The Christian Church has long suffered a credibility problem due to the proliferation of so many denominations and lack of unity.

This in itself is a disgrace and a slap in the face to Jesus, for the longest and most passionate prayer he is recorded as praying was that Christians should celebrate the unifying power of the love of his Heavenly Father.

But given the persistent problem of disunity, shouldn't we be taking a lead from the ultralight pilots by nominating a day when - no matter where we are in the world - all Christians of all denominations would take time out wherever they are to spend (say) an hour worshipping God - the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. A World Of Worship Day.

We get close at Christmas and Easter. Why not celebrate WOW day for its own sake and demonstrate our passionate commitment to Him and to His purpose in the world?