Splitting hairs when it comes to Premier League final

PREMIER LEAGUE: While last year's decider between the Clocktower Hotel Royals and Village Green City Bears went as close to the wire as possible, hockey veteran Mick Russ said you ain't seen nothing yet.

The extra-time thriller between the two sides finished with a Jack Taylor goal with only seven men remaining on field for each side, but Russ believes this decider is even harder to split.

The Bears leader has been scratching his head as he looks over the match-ups on field trying to find an edge of the defending Premiers.

"It is going to be a great game to be a part of,” Russ said. "It is going to be one of the toughest grand finals to be played in this town for a long while.

"When you look at it there is not a lot in this game. Looking across the field, you really cannot find anything to split the match-ups. It is enough to give you a headache.”

The 2016 minor premiers will walk on to Brent Livermore Field with the upper hand after defeating Royals 4-2 two weeks ago in the major-semi.

Royals went on to record a nailbiting 2-1 extra-time victory over Barbs in last weekend's preliminary final with captain Matt Lobsey scoring the contentious winner.

Royals historically aim up on grand final day, carrying a more than 15-year-long success rate when making the decider.

Royals captain Matt Lobsey has been busy pouring through past game footage trying to find ways for his side to improve after losing three of their meetings with Bears.

"I think we're definitely the underdogs,” Lobsey said. "We just haven't performed this season against them.

"For us to win, we will need to definitely step it up a gear. We have done well to make the final from where we were this season.”

It will be a new look Royals outfit to the one that stole the grand final in extra time last year. The side has found a healthy balance between age and wisdom with juniors Sam and Zac Young, Jack Hancock and Jake Lambeth all performing well on the Premier League stage.

"For them it is a big occasion to be playing in the grand final,” Lobsey said. "But those boys have played a lot of hockey, and they have played a lot of junior finals so they know what to expect.

"We want to treat this like a normal game, and not let the moment get the better of us.”

THE BARBARIANS Hockey Club have shown their incredible depth in the men's competition by registering a grand final team in all three lower grades, and also making it to the Preliminary final in premier league.

RESERVE GRADE: Barbs Horribles v City Bears

IT IS the marriage of aged wisdom and youthful exuberance which has seen the Barbs Horribles and City Bears sides through to a deserving decider this afternoon.

Both sides have been the top of the reserve grade competition and share victories over each other throughout the year.

City Bears led by masters representative Mick Russ will come into the decider as obvious favourites after defeating Barbs in the major semi-final 3-1.

But the Barbs side bounced back in last weekend's preliminary final against Sailors in emphatic fashion.

Barbs Horribles goalkeeper Toby Power is in fine form ahead of the decider.

THIRD GRADE: Avros v Barbs Plunderers

IN WHAT will also be a grand final repeat of last year, Avros will once again host the jovial Barbs Plunderers in a very tough third-grade decider.

But the tables have turned this year, with Avros proving to be the runaway competition leaders when the dust settled at the end of the regular season.

But Barbs were not far behind the competition frontrunners and put in a decent fight against Avros in a losing effort in the major semi-final two weeks ago.

While last year's decider went down to the wire between the two clubs, Avros will be ready to reverse their fortunes after last year's 1-0 loss to the Plunderers.

Barbs will be hoping to utilise their unique youth against the Avros outfit.

FOURTH GRADE: Barbs Vikings v City Bears

BARBARIANS Vikings have had a season to remember in the GHA men's fourth grade only dropping one match all season.

The Vikings rolled into the major semi-final against Sailors Old Boys and quickly dispatched their opponents 2-1 to progress to the final.

For their opponents City Bears the run to the finals has not been nearly as smooth, scraping through the finals in fourth spot before causing upset after upset in the last fortnight to give themselves a shot at the grand final.

Barbarians stalwart and wife of Vikings player Peter, Rhonda Ryder, said the Barbarians side was full of confidence heading into today's decider.