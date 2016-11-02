39°
Valley's best showcased on Sporting Wall of Fame

Bill North | 2nd Nov 2016 5:30 AM Updated: 11:47 AM
SPORTING SHOWCASE: The Daily Examiner digital producer Bill North and Grafton Shoppingworld marketing co-ordinator unveil the brand new Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame at Grafton Shoppingworld.
THE highly anticipated Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame is now on display at Grafton Shoppingworld.

At present it showcases each of the GDSC Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout this year.

The annual prize winners will be added once they are announced at the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards to be held next Saturday, November 12 (6pm for 6.30pm start) at GDSC.

Tickets to the event must be purchased before 5pm this Friday, November 6 at GDSC, Sportspower Grafton and Kanes Sport in Yamba and Maclean. A bus will be available from Yamba and Maclean for Lower Clarence residents.

For more information please phone Clarence Valley Sports Awards organiser Bill North on 0431 375 205.

>> Sports Awards: It's your choice Clarence Valley

People's Choice Award

Don't forget to vote for your favourite sportsperson for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award below. Voting closes 5pm this Friday.

The pool of nominees is made up of the senior and junior monthly winners who are on display on the Wall of Fame. They also make up the pool of athletes in the running for the Senior, Masters, Junior Male and Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year awards.

Reader poll

Vote for 2016 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year (max 3 votes)

This poll ended on 04 November 2016.

Ethan McConnell (Bull Riding) - 3%

Brad Clarke (Bodybuilding) - 13%

Amy Riddell (Cricket) - 4%

Joe O'Keeffe (Yachting) - 5%

Nathalie Avery (Athletics) - 2%

Lindsey Wall (Triathlon) - 0%

Charlie Steele (Swimming) - 10%

Laurelea Moss (Cycling) - 0%

Ethan Davis (Dog Trials) - 1%

Michael Russ (Hockey) - 2%

Lewis Cooper (League/Union) - 6%

Mitch Christiansen (AWD Athletics) - 9%

Carly Leeson (Indoor Cricket) - 4%

Greg Mears (Indoor Cricket) - 3%

Sam Young (Hockey) - 6%

John Matthews (Shooting) - 0%

Travis O'Connor (Dragon Boating) - 6%

Luke Mitchell (Motorcycling) - 6%

Carly Shanahan (Surfing) - 9%

Hamish Denshire (Basketball) - 3%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Who's nominated for the Clarence Valley Sports Awards?

Finalists for each category

Sportsperson of the Year: Brad Clarke* (bodybuilding), Joe O'Keeffe (sailing), Lindsey Wall (triathlon), Laurelea Moss* (cycling), Michael Russ* (hockey), Mitch Christiansen (AWD athletics), Greg Mears* (indoor cricket), John Matthews (shooting), Luke Mitchell (motorcycling), Hamish Denshire (basketball).

Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year: Ethan McConnell (bull riding), Charlie Steele (swimming), Ethan Davis (dog trials), Sam Young (hockey), Travis O'Connor (dragon boating), Lewis Cooper (league/union).

Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year: Amy Riddell (cricket), Nathalie Avery (athletics), Carly Leeson (indoor cricket), Carly Shanahan (surfing).

Athletes Foot Coach of the Year: Tony Wiseman (Iluka Cossacks), Mishika Randall (Clarence Coast Magpies), Terry West (athletics), Rick Sampson (Grafton Hockey).

Yamba Physio Team of the Year: Lower Clarence Under-18s, Yamba Breakers Under-16s, Village Green B Grade Basketball.

The Daily Examiner Club of the Year: Clarence Coast Junior Rugby League, Lower Clarence Pony Club, Grafton City Tennis Club.

* Also nominated for GHA Masters Sports Award

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are held each year to recognise the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley residents.
Filling the blanks on the Wall of Fame

The existing members of the Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame currently on display at Grafton Sports Centre will be added soon along with 2014 inductees Andrew Landenberger and Jim Baird and 2015 inductees Brent Livermore and Harold Kratz.

While Sportsperson of the Month and annual award winners will be formally recognised at the annual awards, their achievements will be on public display until they are replaced by the corresponding winners the following year.

"The Wall of Fame is the newest addition to Grafton Shoppingworld as part of our support for the local sporting community as a whole and looks fantastic thanks to Cansdell Signs," marketing coordinator Chrystal Davies said.

Netball star, bodybuilding exhibition to provide entertainment on the night

The evening will be presented by 7News sports journalist, elite netballer and former Grafton girl Katie Brown.

Musclemania Bodybuilding Masters world champion Brad Clarke, who is nominated for Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year, will host a bodybuilding exhibition during the night featuring 2015 Figure Australia winner Juanita O'Dell, 2016 Mr Australia Musclemania Physique Novice winner Lee Nagorka and rising star on the bodybuilding scene, Maclean's Chris Keary.

The awards rely on your nominations

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are a great chance to further promote and publicise your sport, especially now with the 12 months of exposure on the Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame.

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards organising committee sincerely thanks all those who made the effort to nominate for the awards this year and looks forward to celebrating the sporting achievements of our award nominees on November 12.

"We strongly encourage sporting groups to nominate for monthly and annual awards in the future," Clarence Valley Sports Awards chairman Bill North said.

"Remember, your son daughter, teammate or beloved team cannot feature in the awards if they are not nominated. It is up to YOU to nominate them.

"We have made nominating ridiculously easy. While we request people fill in the nomination form readily available at the top of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page, we will happily accept a phone call (6643 0574), scribble on a piece of paper (The Daily Examiner, 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton) or a couple of notes jotted on an email (clarencevalleysportsawards@gmail.com).

"The sports awards are such a great concept and really should be embraced by the community, and especially the clubs affiliated with the Clarence Valley and Lower Clarence sports councils for whom we are voluntarily acting on their behalf."

