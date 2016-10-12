Sports Awards: It's your choice Clarence Valley

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are held each year to recognise the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley residents.

VOTING is now open for the 2016 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - your chance to be involved in the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

The nominees comprise the 20 junior and senior GDSC Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year. The winner will be announced at the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 12 and will receive a $250 voucher to the store of their choice at Grafton Shoppingworld.

The winners of the GDSC Junior Male, Junior Female and Senior Sportsperson of the Year awards as well as the Grafton Hockey Association Masters Sports Award will come from the same pool of athletes, selected by a judging panel comprising representatives from Clarence Valley Sports Council, Lower Clarence Sports Council and The Daily Examiner.

On behalf of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards committee I sincerely thank Grafton Shoppingworld for supporting this wonderful concept and look forward to seeing who comes out on top.

Previous winners of the People's Choice Award include Clarence Valley BMX Club rider Tahlia Marsh in 2014 and Clarence Head Longboarders surfer Di Ellis in 2015.