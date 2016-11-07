Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

SPORTS AWARDS: The Daily Examiner's sport coverage would be a shadow of itself without the support of a number of dedicated contributors in the Clarence Valley community.

Our sports coverage is unrivalled in the Clarence Valley and beyond and a lot of that is due to the bond between our contributors and the sports desk.

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld provide the perfect platform to reward these contributors and photographers with a select group shortlisted for the coveted Daily Examiner Contributor of the Year and Daily Examiner Photographer of the Year awards.

Wendy Ballantyne of the Yamba Bowling Club is a regular contributor to our weekly On the Greens section. Our readers would notice her comprehensive column covers everything from results to the shenanigans of the ladies on the Yamba greens.

There are a lot of antics when it comes to the weekly meetings of the Grafton District Services Swim Club and they are all summarised in one place with the weekly musings of publicity officer Toni Ensbey.

A newcomer to the contributor ranks in recent years, Grafton Netball's Kellsie Burton has managed to keep the community up-to-date and engaged with all the happenings at the Westward Park courts in her weekly reports.

In a year of turmoil for the greyhound industry, Grafton Greyhound Club secretary Brad Ellis has not shied away from the spotlight and continues to deliver insightful, comprehensive form analysis for every Grafton dogs meeting.

2014 Contributor of the year Gary Nichols with contributing photographer of the year Shane Sedger at the Sports Star of the Year awards Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

It is just as hard to pick a winner in the photography ranks with a field of talented budding shutterbugs providing great visual coverage of their chosen sports.

With regular hockey photographer Shane Sedger taking a step back from the lens this season The Daily Examiner was at a loss as to how we could maintain the volume of our weekly hockey coverage. In steps Chris Blanchard - the former Grafton Hockey Association president provided high quality and riveting snaps all season long culminating in excellent coverage of grand final day.

Gary Nichols has turned a new leaf with his photography work this season providing great action shots from Grafton Redmen home games and intriguing portraits of players during the week.

In what was a season of trials and tribulations for the Lower Clarence Magpies Rugby League Club the spirit and determination of their Under 18s players was a shining light. And no one captured that spirit better than club secretary Belinda Martyn.

Grafton Sporting Car Club's Miranda Norton has been a fantastic asset this season with her regular photos of competitors careening around the Mountainview Complex being a great accompaniment to the writings of Bill Norton.

The winners will be decided at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards night this Saturday, November 12 at the GDSC.

Tickets are still available from the GDSC, Sportspower Grafton and Kane's Sport in Yamba and Maclean.