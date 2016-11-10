Sports centre to reopen after two-month closure

MACLEAN'S indoor sports centre is to reopen again next week.

The centre has been closed since the departure of the former lessees in mid-September, but will open again on Monday after the appointment of Valley Pool Services on an interim contract.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson said the centre would be open daily from 9am-4.30pm.

Mr Anderson said the initial opening times were core hours only.

"These hours are expected to increase and vary on demand when competitions start,” he said.

"At the open day on Saturday, the community is encouraged to go to the centre and talk with the contractor about their requirements. The contractor has advised she is willing to work with the local groups to facilitate competitions and activities.

"They will also facilitate all current bookings with the local school groups and welcome other schools and community groups to the centre.

"They are looking to start activities including box fit, aerobics, various children's programs and a mums and bubs session as well as sporting options.”

Valley Pool Services will hold a free open day at the centre on Saturday, November 19, and will have staff available for interested groups and individuals who would like to utilise the centre.

For centre bookings, contact Michelle Irwin on 0427492244 or email mlirwin@bigpond.net.au