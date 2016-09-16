Spring is time to sow seeds of success

GROWTH: Owner of seedling business Germinated, Umut Ince, shows off some of the organically grown seedlings he produces to sell at markets across the Clarence Valley.

HAVE you ever wondered why home-grown carrots never look like the ones you buy at the supermarket?

Or why you those lettuce seeds just won't grow?

In the spirit of spring, the team at The Daily Examiner thought we'd get a few growing tips from the home-grown experts at the Grafton Farmer's Markets.

Fruit and vegetable grower Calvin Preuser, of Kanga Chemical-Free in Sandy Crossing, said he always took his spring planting cues from nature.

"When the soil temperature is right you have no problems, but when it's wrong you'll miss out on a lot," Mr Preuser said.

"Liquid

ambers were shooting buds two weeks ago so that's an indication for me that the soil's good, and if you watch the birds, they know what's going on, but different people have different ways to do it. I always plant after the full moon," he said.

In regards to soil nutrients, most fruits and vegetables will suck up as many as they can get, but carrots and tomatoes often have other ideas.

"Carrot growth gets stunted when there are too many nutrients in the soil, so the idea is to plant carrots after you've had a crop in," Mr Preuser said.

"Same with tomatoes, you've got to learn to balance and rotate."

Once you get your seeds right, bringing your crops to harvest brings another set of challenges.

Yamba grower Umut Ince, who sells his seedlings and produce at local markets, sprinkles cinnamon over seedlings to keep fungus at bay.

"Stuff like dill germinates quite easily but if the surface of the soil is too damp it can get a fungal disease, so you have to pay attention."

Mr Ince advises to either invest in a net, or crumble eggshells around your plants to keep snails away.

"Old coffee grinds are good as well, but it comes down to giving your plant everything it needs... because plants have their own defence mechanisms against bugs. I find composting once a week is really helpful for that."

The Daily Examiner's seeds giveaway starts tomorrow! Get free seed packets with every paper for the next two weeks. s