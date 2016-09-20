SQUASH: Third time unlucky for giant killer Pilley

ON A court placed in front of the iconic Giza pyramids, Yamba squash king Cameron Pilley threatened to conquer the world giants in the sport with an upset for the ages at the 2016 Al Ahram Open in Cairo.

The 33-year-old World No.14 had good reason to feel confident going into his opening round clash, despite drawing the world's top squash player, Egypt's Mohamed ElShorbagy, on home soil.

The Australian had beaten the Egyptian at their two previous encounters, at the Hong Kong Open and at the World Series finals, to claim a mental edge over the world number one.

But playing in front of a home crowd provided the inspiration ElShorbagy needed to turn the tables on Pilley on Monday, although he admitted after the match Pilley's recent successes had put doubt in his mind.

Pilley took the opening game 11-9, before the top seed knuckled down to take the next three games and the match 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in a match lasting one hour.

"I was really nervous throughout the match," ElShorbagy said.

"He wasn't playing his best and he almost took me out today. The last two times we played, he beat me and he was playing incredibly well so today, being in Egypt as well, made it extra tough.

"I had to be mentally strong - I wanted to win today however it took and I'm happy about that."

Australia's only other competitor at the lucrative Al Ahram Open, former world number one Rachael Grinham, was also defeated by the tournament top seed.

Grinham had won her way through qualifying, only to find herself drawn against Egyptian world number one, Nour El Sherbini. The local favourite won 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 in a match lasting 23 minutes.

It was a perfect start for the Egyptians with 11 locals winning their way into the quarter finals.