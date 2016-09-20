24°
News

SQUASH: Third time unlucky for giant killer Pilley

Bill North
| 20th Sep 2016 2:49 PM
Cameron Pilley gave World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy a scare at the 2016 Al Ahram Open in Cairo.
Cameron Pilley gave World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy a scare at the 2016 Al Ahram Open in Cairo. Picasa

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ON A court placed in front of the iconic Giza pyramids, Yamba squash king Cameron Pilley threatened to conquer the world giants in the sport with an upset for the ages at the 2016 Al Ahram Open in Cairo.

The 33-year-old World No.14 had good reason to feel confident going into his opening round clash, despite drawing the world's top squash player, Egypt's Mohamed ElShorbagy, on home soil.

The Australian had beaten the Egyptian at their two previous encounters, at the Hong Kong Open and at the World Series finals, to claim a mental edge over the world number one.

But playing in front of a home crowd provided the inspiration ElShorbagy needed to turn the tables on Pilley on Monday, although he admitted after the match Pilley's recent successes had put doubt in his mind.

Pilley took the opening game 11-9, before the top seed knuckled down to take the next three games and the match 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in a match lasting one hour.

"I was really nervous throughout the match," ElShorbagy said.

"He wasn't playing his best and he almost took me out today. The last two times we played, he beat me and he was playing incredibly well so today, being in Egypt as well, made it extra tough.

"I had to be mentally strong - I wanted to win today however it took and I'm happy about that."  

  Australia's only other competitor at the lucrative Al Ahram Open, former world number one Rachael Grinham, was also defeated by the tournament top seed.

Grinham had won her way through qualifying, only to find herself drawn against Egyptian world number one, Nour El Sherbini.   The local favourite won 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 in a match lasting 23 minutes.

It was a perfect start for the Egyptians with 11 locals winning their way into the quarter finals.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cameron pilley, egypt, psa, pyramids, squash

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

LEAGUE star in court for intimidating a police officer just a week after celebrating a Group 2 Rugby League premiership with the South Grafton Rebels.

Clarence Valley votes for its Tastiest Takeaway

Olivia Matarazzo, owner John Agiannitis, Ryan Moore, Elyce Fahey, and Sharon Daniels from the Clarence Valley's Tastiest Takeaway, Charcoal Chicken.

The results for the Tastiest Takeaway are in

4 ways to get fit for free in the Clarence Valley

Yamba Ocean Pool

We've got you covered for free ways to exercise locally

Speeding crackdown about safety, not revenue raising

New South Wales is getting 28 new highway patrol vehicles.

Highway patrol cars about saving lives, not revenue raising

Local Partners

Community space open to the people

"It's a place where people, if they're feeling low, can just come in and have a yak."

Quartet's ultimate climb to fight deadly disease

A promotional supplied image of the Sydney Tower Skywalk launched Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. (AAP Image/Skywalk) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY **TO GO WITH TRAVEL FEATURE: TRAVEL NSW SKYWALK**

Grafton firefighters set to climb Sydney Tower Eye to raise money

Get revved up for a night at the drive-in

Drive on movies.

A pop-up drive in is coming to the Coffs Harbour Racecource.

Latest deals and offers

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

SOPHIE Turner admits she "doesn't know what she's going to do with her life" when 'Game of Thrones' ends because it has been her "life" for seven years.

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

Built to last with extra trimmings

25 Whipbird Drive, Ashby 2463

3 2 6 $450,000

Driving through Ashby Heights and along the Whipbird Drive rural cul de sac some features will jump out at you. Wow, I have a bit of extra space around me, it's...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Lot 21 Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $169,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Tanderra Estate Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $160,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Time to Pounce!

9 Rolfe Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $189,000

With a strong enquiry for an asking price of $260pw rent, this little investment property close to South Grafton High School has been an investment gem for our...

Attention First Home Buyers for Maclean

32 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Ideal for the young families, this 3 bedroom home at 32 Cameron Street, Maclean will appeal. Not only from the price point but from the fact it is on exceptionally...

Stable investment like no other in Maclean

Units 1 & 2/21 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

4 2 1 $349,500

Everyone is looking for a stable investment particular those entering the market for the first time. Just have a look at this opportunity. Units 1 and 2, 21...

Individualised &amp; Supersized Gulmarrad in Everyway!

40 Australia Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 5 3 6 Auction Friday...

.WE WILL NOT WAIT AROUND ANY LONGER. MAKE US AN OFFER NOW! We have tried to market with a price and that hasn't created the urgency we would like. We now open our...

Peace and Tranquility Assured

1435 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 4 2 5 $ 485,000

Situated a short 20 minute drive from the centre of Grafton this spacious family homestead is perfect for those looking for peace and tranquility whilst still...

Delightful Property In Highset Location

51 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 285,000

Occupying an easy care low maintenance 670sqm meter block this delightful home has plenty to offer its new owner. Perfect for those who are looking to raise a...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park