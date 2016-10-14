Staff mix pink shirts and black tyres for a good cause

PINK shirts and black tyres don't normally go together, unless it's for a good cause.

As the owner Moran's Service Centre, Craig Moran says, there's no better cause than the special woman in your life.

"Every bloke has a great woman in his life, whether it's his mum, his wife, his sister, his girlfriend or whatever,” he said.

"Cancer is something that touches everyone, so being able to so something to help out is something you're more than happy to do.”

On Friday Craig and his staff donned some stylish pink shirts for Pink Fitters Day, where one of the centre's suppliers, Kumho Tyres, makes a donation to The McGrath Foundation for breast cancer research and awareness.

Craig said the centre has supported the day ever since is started.

"It's great that a automotive company puts something back into families and the community,” he said.

"Plenty of companies sponsor car races and other sporting events, but this is something that gives something back to everyone.”

He said people's generosity always amazes him.

"It's the blokes I really notice,” he said.

"Just about everyone who came in puts something in the tin,” he said.

He said the centre will keep its charity tins available for the year and have its pink valve caps for sale at $5 until stocks run out.