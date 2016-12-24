Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

IT may look like a some brown paper bags, but for many people, the coffee packets Iron's and Craig's Antony Perring is holding black gold - and this is only the first box of it.

Mr Perring says that as of Christmas Day, he will have stocked up on at least 150kg of coffee ready for the influx of coffee lovers ready for the summer surge in Yamba.

"Different couriers may not be available over this time, so we have to be prepared for the crowd that is coming,” he said.

And despite being the major holiday, Christmas Day is no barrier to a decent brew.

"Last year, in three hours we did 400 coffees in three hours on Christmas Day,” he said.

The coffee beans are not the only things stockpiled for the drinks running out the door.

"We've got 20kg of chocolate here ready to make ice cream, and even just for the chocolate dusting on the top of drinks, we've got eight kilograms of chocolate powder,” he said.

"Over the four week period in Christmas we did around 770 milkshakes, so what we've got is a good start.”

Down the road, the coffees are also flying out the door at cafe Latitude 29, but their frozen yoghurt installation has been a summer hit in the Yamba CBD.

"We've had it in for about the past two years now,” owner Robbie Hill said.

"It goes up and down a lot, but we would do around 60-100 litres of yoghurt a day.”

With multiple flavours available along with the toppings, Mr Hill said that people tended towards the original.

"The original flavour are definitely the most popular, probably with the fruit ones coming after that,” he said.