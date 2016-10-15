ANGULLONG PINOT GRIS: 2016, $20. I say angle-ong, you say angule-ong, and I think you'd be right, but it's like plastic wrapped capsicum, it just doesn't feel right. 8.6/10.

STOP! In the name of... marketing.

The Big Ant reckons I should do a column on capsicums. What? When there's a plebiscite afoot to waste $200 million of our hard-earned tax dollars to give parliamentarians a vote on same-sex marriage, a vote which they already have?

Capsicums? When a long-serving Labor senator serves just two weeks of a six-year term to clock up 20 years, thus qualifying for 25 free domestic flights per year for eternity, among other benefits.

Capsicums? When a bunch of rich, private-school kids drop their dacks in Malaysia and then tell the media we should be more culturally sensitive when visiting other countries? What are they teaching them at Kings?

Capsicums? When still 73 per cent of drivers don't know how to indicate at roundabouts?

Capsicums? When that same percentage as above of Australians are obese?

Hmmm, I wonder what that venn diagram looks like?

Big Ant, this is a wine column.

Okay, let's talk about capsicums.

Capsicums now come in plastic-wrapped, triple-packs of red, yellow and green? Well, if you buy your capsicum from the hermetically sealed, piped-musiced, warm-flouro-glow of supermarkets they do.

What the fruit? Traffic light capsicums?

Sure they looked nifty on the shelf and they certainly wowed guests at the Grand Final barbecue, although once they were in the Jamie Oliver salad the traffic light effect was lost. One can only speculate about such marketing. Perhaps one of the 348 cooking shows on TV suggested you add some colour to your life, or play games with your food which sent the spin gurus at the big chains into an apoplexied frenzy of advertising froth.

Perhaps a packer out the back - you know, the bloke who puts the plastic on all the other veg g ies - one day thought, "hey, look guys, traffic lights", and saved $2 million on consultants.

"That's a wrap", his supervisor remarked and the idea was off like a hotdog in the sun at the MCG, except as the Big Ant once pointed out, drop your hotdog at the cricket in the morning, it looks exactly the same at the last session on Day Five.

Fortunately many wines will happily accompany capsicum, no matter their colour, but it's more fun to match the traffic light ones, and your guests will be triply impressed.