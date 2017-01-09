Stories and iPad fun at the library

The Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre in Grafton will have a dress-up with a firefighters theme on January 19.

LIBRARIES across the Clarence Valley have a range of activities planned for the rest of the school holidays.

Ghost Jam! is a fun and interactive storytelling performance coming to Grafton and Maclean libraries this month.

Fresh from the Sydney Fringe Festival, performer Sean Murphy will entertain parents and kids with spooky storytelling on Thursday, January 12.

The family comedy performance will be followed by a storytelling workshop for kids aged 5-12yrs. This hands-on experience will have teams of kids compete to create an original ghost story.

iPad moviemaking sessions will focus on nature's heroes and villains at all the libraries.

Run by the local Hands on Nature team, these sessions are aimed at kids aged 6+. iPads will be provided for use in the library.

If you have have a favourite superhero, book into a session to collage your favourite character or come into Grafton and play Lego Marvel Super Heroes on the library's Xbox or PS4.

The libraries will also celebrate local heroes during this bushfire season. Join larger-than-life Bernie Cinders for a storytime with a fiery theme.

GRAFTON

January

11th Wed - 10-4pm Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Xbox One & PS4

12th Thu - 10:30-11:30am Storytime - Heroes

12th Thu - 2:15-3:15pm Ghost Jam: family comedy of music & spooky storytelling - age 5+. Book.

12th Thu - 3:30-4:15pm Storytelling Workshop: create your own ghost story - age 5-12. Book.

18th Wed - 10:30-noon Natures Heroes & Villains: animal iPad adventures - age 6+. Book.

19th Thu - 10:30-11:30am Storytime: Local Heroes: Firefighters - dress-up, special guest appearance

25th Wed - 10:30-noon Super Dudes R Us: collage - age 5+. Book.

MACLEAN

January

12th Thu - 10:15-11:15am Ghost Jam: family comedy of music and spooky storytelling - age 5+. Book.

12th Thu - 11:30-12:15pm Storytelling Workshop: create your own ghost story - age 5-12. Book.

17th Tue - 10:15-11:45am Natures Heroes & Villains: animal iPad adventures - age 6+. Book.

24th Tue - 10:15-11:45am Super Dudes R Us: collage - age 5+. Book.

YAMBA

January

17th Tue - 2pm-3:30pm Natures Heroes & Villains: animal iPad adventures - age 6+. Book.

24th Tue - 2pm-3:30pm Super Dudes R Us: collage - age 5+. Book.

ILUKA

January

18th Wed - 2pm-3:30pm Natures Heroes & Villains: animal iPad adventures - age 6+. Book.

25th Tue - 2pm-3:30pm Super Dudes R Us: collage - age 5+. Book.