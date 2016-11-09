Storms deliver spectacular light show across Clarence Valley

A lightning storm passed through the Clarence Valley south of Grafton at about 8pm on Tuesday, 8th November, 2016.

STORMS delivered a spectacular light show across the Clarence Valley last night.

It was accompanied by very strong winds, however very little damage has been reported. A spokesperson for the New South Wales State Emergency Service Clarence Nambucca Region said it was a quiet night for local SES volunteers.

The storms also brought very little in the way of rain. While parts of Grafton experienced brief showers late yesterday afternoon, the rain events were so scattered that most of the Bureau of Meteorology's rain gauges in the region recorded zero rainfall for the past 24 hours.

The most rainfall recorded in the catchment was 6mm at Lowana in the Upper Nymboida Valley.