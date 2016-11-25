Stormy weekend ahead for the valley

THE Clarence Valley could be in for some wild weather this weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting storms, showers and temperatures climbing into the 30's over the next few days.
An afternoon storm is likely for Sunday, where the thermometer is tipped to hit 30 in Grafton and 27 in Yamba, while possible afternoon storms are predicted for Saturday and Monday.
"A deep low over the southern Tasman Sea is expected to move slowly southeast over the next few days, while a high pressure system south of Western Australia extends a ridge across New South Wales," the BOM forecasts.
"The high centre will drift slowly east over the coming days with a centre forming over the Tasman Sea on Sunday and a broad low pressure trough developing over inland New South Wales."
In the event of a storm, the State Emergency Service advises residents to:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.