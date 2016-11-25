Stormy weekend ahead for the valley

THE Clarence Valley could be in for some wild weather this weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting storms, showers and temperatures climbing into the 30's over the next few days.

An afternoon storm is likely for Sunday, where the thermometer is tipped to hit 30 in Grafton and 27 in Yamba, while possible afternoon storms are predicted for Saturday and Monday.

"A deep low over the southern Tasman Sea is expected to move slowly southeast over the next few days, while a high pressure system south of Western Australia extends a ridge across New South Wales," the BOM forecasts.

"The high centre will drift slowly east over the coming days with a centre forming over the Tasman Sea on Sunday and a broad low pressure trough developing over inland New South Wales."

In the event of a storm, the State Emergency Service advises residents to:

The State Emergency Service has advised residents to: