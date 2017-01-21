29°
Opinion

Strange Politics: Follow Pauline on high and low roads

Owen Jacques
| 21st Jan 2017 11:56 AM
No need to choose - Pauline takes the high and low roads.
No need to choose - Pauline takes the high and low roads.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE comes a time in all our lives when we come to a fork in the road. We are forced to think hard about ourselves, about the person we want to be and where we want to go.

Do we take the road less travelled or march down the gilded path laid down by our forebears? It is that moment that defines us, that guides us and that will send us to our final destination.

Occasionally someone will transcend that fork and reveal a new way to all of us. Enter Pauline Hanson - the political phoenix with the often angry eyebrows. She shows us how one can venture boldly down both the high road and the low.

She is not a leader who believes that a policy can be worthwhile and unpopular - if it's not popular, why bother? And it's with that mantra that Senator Hanson has wowed Queensland in the past two weeks.

She has popped up in major regional areas to show the banana benders just how flexible she can be. The trick here is to play the media at its own game.

Throw out two distinct points at a press conference, one that appeals to the normals and one that appeals to the fringes.

On the Sunshine Coast, fresh from snatching a new member from the state LNP Opposition, she spoke passionately and strongly about the need for medicinal cannabis, and for an amnesty for those still at risk of prosecution. That's a nice mainstream position that's hard to argue with.

A crackdown on political perks? Yep, Pauline is all for it. Another bull's eye for the majority. But wait. What about us angry folks at Strange Politics who need someone to look down on, I mean, crack down on?

Don't fear, she has us covered. Let's target those on welfare - read: the poor - with a specific form of ID to crack down on their rorting ways. Ahh, that hits the spot. We hate the poor! Damn bludgers. Got any more of that?

What about banning burqas in Queensland's government buildings? Sure, you're already stopped from covering your face in government buildings or on your licence, but that rule doesn't mention burqas.

And if a rule doesn't target a group of people, Pauline and the rest of us want to know why not.

For this week's homework, here's a drinking game to help you through a One Nation press conference. See if you can find the mainstream policy, and the sensational claim in a single interview.

Perhaps we should make it a competition.

You could have won yourself a dog whistle, or at least some tickets to the Trump inauguration.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks one nation opinion pauline hanson satire strange politics

Spectacular photos as storm hits

Spectacular photos as storm hits

The Daily Examiner readers have captured dramatic photos of a storm passing through the Lower Clarence on Friday night.

Prison officers fighting for some public recognition

Locked down. Solid steel doors, bolts and padlocks ensure the security of the prisoners and prison officers. The mural at the end of the block was painted by inmates.

For too long prison officers have been neglected. Now that's changed

Three news subscriptions and a free paper for $3 - saywhat?!

No Caption

FORGET everything you thought you knew about a great deal.

WIN a fishing trip, $5000 BCF voucher and get free stuff

Want to catch one of these big fellas!? Get your name into our competition to win the ultimate fishing holiday!

WERE running a stack of reely incredible giveaways!

Local Partners

Baird will be 'sorely missed'

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis says the Clarence Valley has benefited from Mike Baird's time as Premier.

Pool upgrades a positive for community

ABOUT TIME: Minister for Disability Services, John Ajaka, Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons with people from Caringa and Cranes at the official opening of the the Lift & Change facility at South Grafton Pool.

New lift and change table at South Grafton pool to benefit everyone

5 things to do this weekend

Lower Clarence Relay for Life Swim

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Artist program to link to gallery theme

VALUABLE STINT: Indigenous artist Karla Dickens at work in Grafton Regional Gallery's studio during her 2010 artist's residency.

Gallery encouraging indigenous artists to take up residency offer

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

DECLARE YOUR PRICE AND BATTLE TO WIN!

327 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 5 $298,000

100% a family home and positioned on the Western side of the race course, 327 Dobie Street not only has great street appeal with features such as new roofing and...

Solid Home in Ideal Position

84 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 3 $489,000

Renovated home located in the most sought after part of town. Walking distance to shops, bowls club, pub and less than 200m to Iluka Bay. Large front deck as well...

Double storey home located less than less than 100 metres to the ferry terminal and boatshed cafe.The property consists of a self-contained 2 bedroom unit downstairs and a 2 bedroom residence on the upper level with a large covered deck with river glimpses.Double brick construction with suspended concrete ...

7 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 5 3 3 $615,000

Double storey home located less than less than 100 metres to the ferry terminal and boatshed cafe.The property consists of a self-contained 2 bedroom unit...

Spacious Villa Close To Beach

2/98 Queen Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 2 1 $339,000

This spacious two bedroom villa set back from the road in a neatly maintained garden complex is ideal for retirees, downsizers, and rental investors. It's in a...

SIZE MATTERS

Lot 3 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your ... $249,000

How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your needs. Why wait any longer? Secure your piece of paradise now and relax in the knowledge your new...

Impressive 3.4 acre Block

Lot 552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the ... $230,000

Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the beautiful Bundjalung National Park, with beaches and the Clarence River a stones throw away. Well...

Big Block With Privacy Too

Lot 1 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the ... $249,000

Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. The biggest block available and privately positioned. Why wait any longer?...

Just The Right Size

Lot 5 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be ... $249,000

Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. Why wait any...

83 ACRES IN WOOMBAH

Woombah 2469

Residential Land Rare large acreage site (83 acres) available approximately 600 metres off Iluka ... $350,000

Rare large acreage site (83 acres) available approximately 600 metres off Iluka Road in Woombah. Natural bushland property Zoned RU2 Rural Landscape. Rural and...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!