26°
News

Strange Politics: Seaweed sushi to stifle Canberra windbags

Chris Calcino
| 22nd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Scientists say a special seaweed can cut cows' hot air production by 99%. Let's get it down to Canberra.
Scientists say a special seaweed can cut cows' hot air production by 99%. Let's get it down to Canberra. Bart Sadowski

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCIENTISTS have discovered feeding cows just a morsel of seaweed with their normal diet can rein in the amount of hot air they produce by 99%.

We owe it to our descendants to start experimenting on politicians.

Queensland boffins say the ground-breaking research could break the notoriously flatulent beasts' wind-breaking habits down to a manageable level, in essence so we don't all fry to a crisp under an ozone layer ravaged by bovine burps.

Not just any run-of-the mill kelp will do - only a special variety of red seaweed called asparagopsis taxiformis has the desired effect.

Since it sounds like two of the world's most despised things - asparagus and taxes - I propose some keenly focused human testing is in order.

Having only visited Parliament House a couple of times, I cannot quote the canteen's taxpayer-subsidised menu by rote, but the food was cheap, heavy on roasts and, to my knowledge, devoid of sushi. This is the perfect chance to change that.

Have a look at the unbridled windbaggery we are facing.

Liberal Democrat Senator David Leyonhjelm is engaged in a full-blown dummy spit after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull apparently reneged on a deal to legalise the seven-shot Adler shotgun if Leyonhjelm voted for the government's Australian Building and Construction Commission legislation.

The deal was apparently struck back when Tony Abbott was at the nation's helm, but the former PM told ABC's 7.30 there were: "No deals from me. No deals from my office. No deal."

Abbott's blunt denial he horse-traded over the rapid-fire weapons puts Turnbull in a sticky spot. He is desperate to establish the ABCC and prove he can deliver at least one major piece of legislation.

It was Abbott's baby but Turnbull needs to get it through if he wants a reprieve from his backbenchers' stifling breath beating down on his neck.

Pauline Hanson has previously said she would back the ABCC to combat "union thuggery" but now she is spouting off some steam of her own, trying to get Norfolk Island administrator Gary Hardgrave sacked to allow the former territory to govern itself.

The Turnbull government is not going to budge on that one, so some more trade-offs might be needed to secure the One Nation leader's ABCC vote.

If a shake-up of the Parliament House menu can reduce the ozone layer over Canberra's decimation, why not give it a go?

It will be too late for former MP Clive Palmer, but he has made dietary changes of his own.

The embattled mining magnate drummed up speculation he was the latest face of diet food company Lite n' Easy after several social media posts about losing more than 21kg since leaving parliament.

"Yesterday I was enjoying a Lite n' Easy meal for lunch," he told his Facebook followers.

He denied any endorsement deal was at play, assuring the public there was "no deal, none being sought".

Topics:  abcc clive palmer comment cows david leyonhjelm environment federal politics malcolm turnbull opinion pauline hanson satire strange politics tony abbott

Brave boy uncovers man's cow sex, child sexual abuse

Brave boy uncovers man's cow sex, child sexual abuse

POLICE have praised a boy whose testimony led to a Coffs Coast man being found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences.

Strange Politics: Seaweed sushi to stifle Canberra windbags

Scientists say a special seaweed can cut cows' hot air production by 99%. Let's get it down to Canberra.

The political week gets a satirical summing up

Sporting facility upgrade grant a win for community

Chris Gulaptis, Taneesha Strong, Chanaya Loney, Chelsea Dwyer and Pat Connelly from Midnight Basketball and North Coast Community Housing CEO John McKenna celebrate the grant Grafton Basketball Stadium has

Grant will help improve facilities at sport complex

Maclean Indoor Centre should re-open in early November

Under new management. The Maclean Sports Centre should reopen early in November under the same managers at the Maclean Pool, Valley Pool Services, which has been appointed on an six-month contract.

The Maclean Sport Centre should reopen early in November.

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington may have only welcomed her son Caleb into the world on October 5 but she is already thinking about having another child.

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

SPACIOUS AND OPEN PLANNED, THIS NEAR CBD UNIT IS EXPECTED TO WALK OFF THE SHELF

2/162 Pound Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 Fastrak

THERE is not a single step in this spacious and stylish CBD unit. Complete with an en suite and an open plan dining/living area, this well built brick unit is just...

Delightful Property In Highset Location

51 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 279,000

Occupying an easy care low maintenance 670sqm meter block this delightful home has plenty to offer its new owner. Perfect for those who are looking to raise a...

VALUE FOR EVERY DOLLAR

214 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $229,000

With this kind of attractive price tag on this amazing value packed home paired with the current/future projected demand for rental properties, we can not think of...

SOLD PRIOR TO MARKETING!

23 BAILLIES ROAD, Copmanhurst 2460

House 4 2 4 Sold $0

Call Terry for any information.

Perfectly Positioned and Perfectly Priced

4 Grevillea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Situated in a quiet street, surrounded by prestigious waterfront homes and just metres from Kolora Lake, this delightful home offers buyers looking for value for...

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Where the Right Aspect and a Great View Meet

14 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $347,000

This might just be the real estate recipe you have been waiting for! The ingredients certainly sound tasty! The major ingredient is an excellent position in town...

SOAK UP THE VIEWS

12 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $370,000

Built in the days of hardwood timber framing and floorboards this elevated brick home is set upon a 589sqm (approx) allotment in a prime position with beautiful...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market