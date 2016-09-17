25°
News

Strange Politics: Turnbull's crappy birthday party

Chris Calcino
and Chris Calcino | 17th Sep 2016 7:00 AM
STRANGE POLITICS: Nothing spells bad birthday for Malcolm Turnbull like having Pauline Hanson as a gatecrasher.
STRANGE POLITICS: Nothing spells bad birthday for Malcolm Turnbull like having Pauline Hanson as a gatecrasher. Photo Digitally altered

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE recipe for a terribly depressing birthday has three core ingredients - knowing you are one year closer to the abyss; an enemy reminding you at every turn; and Pauline Hanson gatecrashing the party.

Malcolm Turnbull has passed the one-year mark and his predecessor's prime ministerial half-way point. It is easily forgotten, but Tony Abbott only survived in the country's top political job for one year and 361 days.

There was no fanfare to mark Turnbull's anniversary, just heads down and business as usual - except the day's business coincided with One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson's opening speech to the Senate of the 45th parliament.

"We are in danger of being swamped by Muslims,” she said, echoing her 1996 maiden address but giving Asians and Muslims the ol' switcheroo.

"If you are not prepared to become Australian and give our country your undivided loyalty ... I suggest you go back to where you came from.”

Those sensitive Greens senators all upped and walked out of the room in protest after that comment.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young took to Twitter to assure her followers: "For the record, Pauline is not my mother, aunt or any relation.”

Ms Hanson's speech stole the limelight from our prime minister's day - a welcome event given his past 12 months.

First, for his achievements. Unemployment has dropped, economic growth is up, and the government's $6.3 billion omnibus bill of savings measures looks like passing with bipartisan support. But then there was the online Census ... a trainwreck that rather than showcasing our innovative and agile prime minister's innovation and agility, achieved the opposite.

His has become the first majority government in half a century to lose a vote in the parliament, due to truant MPs nicking off early and missing the count.

The government this week introduced legislation for a same-sex marriage plebiscite into parliament, but it is already dead in the water. With Labor, the Greens, the Nick Xenophon Team and Derryn Hinch all opposing the bill, it has no chance of passing the Senate.

Already one Liberal senator, Dean Smith, has said he would not vote for a plebiscite - not because he is gay, but because it would set a dangerous precedent of legislators contracting out their responsibilities when facing tough decisions.

No one was calling for a plebiscite on euthanasia, he pointed out, so why same-sex marriage?

Attorney-General George Brandis likes his leader, though, and said history would remember Mr Turnbull as being on par with the likes of John Howard and Sir Robert Menzies.

Howard took issue with that, somewhat snarkily telling ABC's RN the comment was "a bit unfair and premature”.

Turnbull has had to contend with constant "advice” from a "no wrecking, no undermining, no sniping” Tony Abbott since the whole backstabbing affair went down.

Those incessant snipes thinly veiled as helpful tips fool absolutely no one, and only serve to sabotage. Who wants advice from a prime minister who could not even keep his job for two years, anyway?

Even with all of Turnbull's stuff-ups, Australian politics are not nearly as toxic as they were a year ago, and for that he can be proud even if the rest of his world is crashing around him.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  anniversary, auspol, birthday, gay marriage, malcolm turnbull, one nation, opinion, pauline hanson, plebiscite, prime minister, satire, strange politics, tony abbott

Councillor reaction from election result

Councillor reaction from election result

AMID the satisfaction of winning a spot on the next Clarence Valley Council there were some disappointments and challenges facing the successful nine.

Norman May: our sports awards host with the most

Norman May with 1985 Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year canoeist Bruce Pole and special guest John Sattler.

Vale Norman May: The Daily Examiner reflects on its star compere

It's time to Kick The Kilos with the Strava app

Kick the kilos dinkus

Here's three great walks to help kickstart the challenge

Strange Politics: Turnbull's crappy birthday party

STRANGE POLITICS: Nothing spells bad birthday for Malcolm Turnbull like having Pauline Hanson as a gatecrasher.

Pauline poops Mal's celebrations

Local Partners

It's time to Kick The Kilos with the Strava app

Join our team and do your bit for yourself and Clarence Valley in the Kick The Kilos Challenge starting tomorrow. Here's three great walks to get you started.

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

Cougars excited to host Clarence NCF finals for first time

Coutts Crossing Cougars fielded a women's side for the first time in 2016.

Icing on the cake in breakthrough season for Coutts Crossing

Latest deals and offers

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

Pornhub and YouPorn, the biggest adult websites in the world, have been blocked in Russia. And things have become very odd.

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright carpeted formal lounge, tiled formal dining area, electric kitchen with plenty of storage and family room warmed by wood...

Developer Clearance Sale

Lot 9 Deering Street, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Being just over an acre in size, this 4,195m2 parcel of prime ... $742,500 Incl.

Being just over an acre in size, this 4,195m2 parcel of prime industrial land in "Yamba Business Park" is ready to build on. With quality warehouses already having...

Developer Clearance Sale

Lot 7 Fairtrader Drive, Yamba 2464

Residential Land 4,962m2 of dual zoned industrial/commercial land in Yamba is almost unheard of ... $843,540 Incl.

4,962m2 of dual zoned industrial/commercial land in Yamba is almost unheard of but here's your chance! The sheer size of this lot alone provides a huge range of...

Developer Clearance Sale - FINAL STAGE!

Lot 6 Fairtrader Drive, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Industrial and commercial land in Yamba is extremely short in supply which ... $251,700 Incl.

Industrial and commercial land in Yamba is extremely short in supply which ordinarily may result in high pricing for what is on offer but the developer of "Yamba...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

Contemporary Elegance On Top Of Town

2/9 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $950,000

Situated on one of the highest points of Yamba Hill and capturing commanding coastal panoramas, this stunningly presented townhouse style apartment offers a very...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

Comfortable, Convenient and Affordable

3/40 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000

Presented to perfection and enjoying a location that will have you within 5 minutes walk to town, the beach, or golf, this low set two bedroom unit is one with a...

2 Residences on 1,745m2

50 Wooli Street, Yamba 2464

House 5 2 5 Reduced to...

You can be all but certain that you won't find another property quite like this. Positioned just on the outskirts of Yamba's CBD, this property offers two...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park