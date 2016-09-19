Striker retires as proud premiership 'captain'

LEAVING BEHIND A LEGACY: City Bears striker Mark Pollock lifts the Grafton Hockey Association local premier league trophy high for the crowd after Bears thrilling 3-2 grand final. INSET: Royals and Bears together after the final.

HOCKEY MEN: City Bears striker Mark Pollock is walking away from the turf a champion.

The 36-year-old, who has dedicated the last quarter- century of his life to the hockey field, decided before the weekend's Premier League grand final that 2016 would be his final season with the stick in hand and he chose a memorable night to say goodbye.

The striker scored twice as his side piled the pressure on to grand final opponents Clocktower Hotel Royals in the opening half, before holding on late to run out 3-2 decider winner.

For Pollock, it was a fairytale farewell as he donned the captain's band to lead the Bears to the trophy.

"I am hanging up the boots, I have had enough and this is not a bad way to go out at all,” he said.

"I am ready for retirement. I am just sore and tired, it is getting harder to back up each game. I have been playing hockey here since I was 11.

A Grade grand finalists City Bears and Clocktower Hotel Royals got together after the dust settled on the Bears decider victory for a big group shot. Chris Blanchard

It was a fitting match to send off the City Bears stalwart, against the club he played his formative hockey with.

"I played my juniors with the Royals and moved to the Bears when I was about 16 and have been playing with them ever since,” he said.

"It has been unreal being a part of the club. From the top down the club is just awesome. I will always be a Bear.”

In what was a role reversal of last year's local decider, City Bears exploded out of the blocks in the early parts of the clash, muscling up strong against a physical Royals outfit.

The Bears were strong on the defensive end, shutting down most of the Royals' passing lanes before they got a chance to open up.

Brayden Lollback scored for the City Bears in the first half to give them a 3-0 lead before half time.

But the Royals have proven time and time again, they are a side you can never count out in the big games, and despite the extraordinary efforts of Aiden Cameron all game, the Royals mounted a late fightback in the final 10 minutes.

Mick Summers sneaked one past the Bears "brick wall” off a stellar Zac Young cross, before the junior hockey representative scored one of his own with a late touch in.

But the fightback was too little, too late for the Royals and the Bears clung on.

Bears regular captain Mick Russ said everything had gone to plan for the winning side, including its fiery opening 20 minutes.

"That is the best game we have played all year, and it is a good time to be playing it,” Russ said.

"I didn't think we would get anywhere near the lead we got to, but I always knew they would come back hard,” he said.

"We knew they would come at us hard from the beginning, so we thought the best way to combat that was coming out harder than them.

"We probably knocked up a bit late in that second half, but we were good enough to hold on and come away with the Premiership.”

IT WAS a case of double dipping for the City Bears Hockey Club who also struck gold in the reserve grade clash.

In a fixture marred by a multiple player brawl and multiple red cards, Bears prevailed 3-1 over Barbs Horribles.