Strokes of genius that can take years off your face

HI MAKE-UP lovers, now we've put our winter skincare regimes behind us let's concentrate on the newest trends for the warmer seasons, and this year it's all about contouring.

Make-up artists, both professional and amateur, are using bronzers, blush and highlighters to contour the face to disguise imperfections while highlighting your best features. When it's done right it can literally take years off your face.

The team from So U Beauty checked out this latest trend Sydney Beauty Expo recently and not only was the venue full of contouring make-up advice, the accessories on display almost filled the convention centre.

Clarence Valley formal girls were well aware of this trend too asking for full coverage and contouring when it came to their make-up application.

But despite the sudden demand for such a service, contouring isn't new. Years ago Kim Kardashian made the technique famous by posting a photo on Twitter of her face being transformed by shading and contouring.

Her face was piled on with concealers, bronzers and blushers before the blending, the amount of make-up used seemed insane but the result was stunning. Since then people have become obsessed with contouring (after working with the girls for their recent formal, I think I'm also becoming a fan).

To see more on the art of contouring, do yourself a favour and checkout the crazy videos on YouTube.

For beginners there's no need to go to such extremes. I can show you how to incorporate a bit of contouring into your daily make-up routine to hide some common beauty imperfections and to highlight your best features.

One tip I can share is to NOT use bronzers to contour if you don't have the right skin tone. It can make you look orange. Instead use a matte taupe shade or a brown matte blush.

The challenge for most of us is knowing what face shape you have. If you are confused pop in for a free face shape analysis to get you off to the right start.

Now for the basic contouring spots just use the number '3' shape - forehead, cheek then jaw and on the other side of the face think of the letter 'E' - forehead, cheek then jaw. Contouring done! Highlight the cheeks, above the brow, centre of nose and cheek area. It's as easy as that.

I have been applying formal make-up professionally for more than 25 years on brides and debutantes and I am still learning new things along the way so don't be afraid to try this latest obsession with contouring and have fun creating beautiful faces.