24°
News

Strokes of genius that can take years off your face

28th Sep 2016 11:31 AM
HIGH-LIGHTING THE OBVIOUS: Before and after blending contour and highlight make-up.
HIGH-LIGHTING THE OBVIOUS: Before and after blending contour and highlight make-up. Dmitrii Kotin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HI MAKE-UP lovers, now we've put our winter skincare regimes behind us let's concentrate on the newest trends for the warmer seasons, and this year it's all about contouring.

Make-up artists, both professional and amateur, are using bronzers, blush and highlighters to contour the face to disguise imperfections while highlighting your best features. When it's done right it can literally take years off your face.

The team from So U Beauty checked out this latest trend Sydney Beauty Expo recently and not only was the venue full of contouring make-up advice, the accessories on display almost filled the convention centre.

Clarence Valley formal girls were well aware of this trend too asking for full coverage and contouring when it came to their make-up application.

But despite the sudden demand for such a service, contouring isn't new. Years ago Kim Kardashian made the technique famous by posting a photo on Twitter of her face being transformed by shading and contouring.

Her face was piled on with concealers, bronzers and blushers before the blending, the amount of make-up used seemed insane but the result was stunning. Since then people have become obsessed with contouring (after working with the girls for their recent formal, I think I'm also becoming a fan).

To see more on the art of contouring, do yourself a favour and checkout the crazy videos on YouTube.

For beginners there's no need to go to such extremes. I can show you how to incorporate a bit of contouring into your daily make-up routine to hide some common beauty imperfections and to highlight your best features.

One tip I can share is to NOT use bronzers to contour if you don't have the right skin tone. It can make you look orange. Instead use a matte taupe shade or a brown matte blush.

The challenge for most of us is knowing what face shape you have. If you are confused pop in for a free face shape analysis to get you off to the right start.

Now for the basic contouring spots just use the number '3' shape - forehead, cheek then jaw and on the other side of the face think of the letter 'E' - forehead, cheek then jaw. Contouring done! Highlight the cheeks, above the brow, centre of nose and cheek area. It's as easy as that.

I have been applying formal make-up professionally for more than 25 years on brides and debutantes and I am still learning new things along the way so don't be afraid to try this latest obsession with contouring and have fun creating beautiful faces.

  • Sharon Fallon has been a beauty therapist for more than 25 years and owner/operator of So U Beauty in Grafton. She is also a Trendz Beauty and Training educator.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Can people power deliver Kmart to the Clarence Valley?

Can people power deliver Kmart to the Clarence Valley?

Repeated calls for retail giant falls on deaf ears

Rivers returns to the Clarence

READY FOR BUSINESS: Rivers Grafton store manager Hannah Donnelly is excited to welcome customers into their new concept store at Grafton Shoppingworld.

New concept store focused on service

Future stars helped on their way

FUTURE STARS: Page MP Kevin Hogan with seven local young sporting champions.

Seven teenage sports stars receive $500 to help their journey

Why we're the top spot for mobile tourists

Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.

Our region is the top spot for caravanners and campers in the state.

Local Partners

Bennett wants a cure for Kane

"I was shocked and just immediately started thinking of ways I could help him."

Lower Clarence Quota craft fair a cut above

A CUT ABOVE: Jan Armstrong in her studio doing linocut prints will be exhibiting at the annual Quota Craft Fair.

Annual craft fair to be held this weekend

Superman back to defend title

Superman crosses the finish line after a new record setting run to claim their third Grafton Bridge to Bridge title in a row. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner

Powerboat crew ready to race for fourth consecutive Bridge to Bridge

Latest deals and offers

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following after being rushed to our screens.

  • TV

  • 28th Sep 2016 10:15 AM

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

ILUKA NATURALLY RIVER OCEAN BUSH

14 Elizabeth Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 2 $485,000

This property lives up to the village brand "Iluka Naturally" It is a large private 1550 sq mt corner block on a quiet street directly across from bushland and...

BE TANTALIZED ON TAINE!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $975,000

We proudly bring to the market for your immediate consideration this amazing, 4 bedroom waterfront! Cleverly designed, this open plan gives you plenty of space for...

Under contract Before we could advertise

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home home, a panoramic Clarence River view all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. In this case it...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

Family Dispute Forces Urgent Sale!

Lot 6 & 1 Gordon Street, Palmers Island 2463

Residential Land First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant ... Expression of...

First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant land in the Palmers Island Village With only 2 blocks to choose from, you will have to be...

FAMILY DISPUTE FORCES URGENT SALE

Lots 5 Gordon Street, Palmers Island 2463

Residential Land First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant ... Expression of...

First time offered in 40 years. The last opportunity to secure vacant land in the Palmers Island Village With only 2 blocks to choose from, you will have to be...

SELF SUFFICIENCY, TRANQUILITY AND ONE GORGEOUS HOUSE

73 Martin Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 4 1 8 $380000

A FRESHLY-carved driveway now leads to this idyllic Nymboida gem set high on the side of Mount Martin and hidden from the world on approximately 250 acres of...

JACKETS OFF - SUN IS OUT!

181 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 Fastrak

It is with absolute pleasure to introduce this stunning home to our active market. It's a property perfect for a wide variety of purchasers; whether it be first...

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction