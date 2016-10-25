Strong performer at the Crossroad

Crossroad (second from left), ridden by Jodi Worley, breaks from the pack to win at Grafton in May this year.

JACA PRELUDE: With a number of successful runs at Grafton, the Paddy Cunningham-trained horse Crossroad is set to come out on top for today's Bloomer Transport & Warehousing Jaca Prelude 1106 metres.

Cunningham said he had the bay gelding as fit as possible leading out of a three-month spell.

"I think his chances will be pretty good, he did go ordinary first-up for me last time but I couldn't be happier with him,” he said.

"He's always raced very well in Grafton.”

Cunningham said Crossroad's preparations have been strong.

"It's was very wet up here early in his prep, but of late it's dried up and I've been able to get enough work into him, so it's been pretty good really,” he said.

Having drawn the number 10 on the barrier, Cunningham said it could be a good thing for the five-year-old horse.

"He's a horse that usually gets back a bit, so it's probably not that bad a barrier for him,” he said.

Jason Taylor will take the reins of Crossroad in what has been a promising combination in the past.

"He's actually rode him before, he won on him once in Grafton before,” Cunningham said.

The trainer said Crossroad was an incredibly good horse to work with.

"He's a very laid back customer, he's a very good horse to do anything with, pity they all weren't the same,” Cunningham said.

"He's just a big, quiet strong horse.”

Before heading out for a freshen-up, Crossroad took out third place at Eagle Farm on a heavy 9 track and runs back in the country will be few and far between for the horse.

"He's a pretty hard horse to find races for, unless you're going to go to the city there is not a lot of open country races on and that's basically what he is,” Cunningham said.

"The weight he's got and there aren't a lot of open country races in the bush so we're going to have to look at going back to the city.”

The Bloomer Transport & Warehousing Jaca Prelude race jumps at 2.35pm