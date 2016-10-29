Angourie assembles strong team to defend home surf

SURFING: Angourie Boardriders have assembled some pretty impressive talent to represent them in this weekend's qualifying round of the Australian Boardriders battle.

Among those set to don the Angourie jerseys will be Tahlija Redguard, Laurie Towner, Chris Zaffis, Jeames Young, Jeremy Walters and Dakoda Walters to take on some of the North Coast's best surfers.

With a small swell forecast for today, Pippi Beach will likely be the scene of the action.

Angourie Boardriders Club president Navrin Fox said it was the first time the club had entered a team in two years, despite the fact last year's North Coast leg was also held in Yamba.

Jeremy said he was looking forward to competing with his son, who at age 15 will be the club's under-18s representative.

"I look forward to doing it with Dakoda, and having a bit of fun," he said. "There'll be lots of good surfers there so we'll enjoy surfing and watching everyone else. He'll learn a lot off those guys and just club and stuff."