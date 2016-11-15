Students reflect on exciting day out at Macadamia Castle

LAST week students from Kinder through to Year 4 spent an exciting day at the Macadamia Castle.

Just to see how exciting read the following report written by students in Year 2/3/4:

"Yesterday Kinder through to Year 4 went to the Macadamia Castle by bus. Our guide was Georgia and she took us to see the reptiles first. We saw a python, a blue tongue lizard and a leaf bug.

"Next we went to the kangaroos and emus and were introduced to Minnie the wombat. Georgia gave us two bags of feed; a white bag was for feeding the birds and a brown bag to feed the herbivores.

"Afterwards we enjoyed a train ride and that was followed by free time to walk around. We also saw the free flight bird show. We went to the gift shop on the way out, and we left on the Wards bus.

"We had a fantastic time!”