Students start the week the right way

BREAKFAST CLUB: Gillwinga Public School students Nikita Daley, Adam Wright and Jakayla O'Driscoll take advantage of the free Monday breakfast.

WE ALL know how important it is to start the day on a full stomach, and Gillwinga Public School students are no exception.

Every Monday for the past few years, children have arrived at school early for a free breakfast at the school's canteen.

From this week, Whiddon Grafton will take over the program's funding to help give students a healthy start to the school day.

Fresh fruit, toast and milk will be provided weekly by the aged care provider this school term to assist students who may not have had breakfast.

Whiddon Grafton Director Care Service's Sandra Osborne said the initiative would help to improve student learning and participation and strengthen important links between Whiddon and the community.

"For whatever reason a child may not have had breakfast, this initiative will assist students to concentrate better, learn more and enjoy a brighter and healthier start to the school day,” she said,

"We're very proud to be able to support the school and community through this program.”

Gillwinga Public School principal Phil Cavanagh welcomed the contribution, saying the outside funding would enhance the school's breakfast offering to include fresh fruit.

"We have developed a great relationship with the Whiddon Group,” he said.

"Our students participate in Whiddon's intergenerational programs which link these generations in a very special and meaningful way. With the support of Whiddon, we're able to provide an even brighter and healthier start to the school day through an enhanced program.”