27°
News

Study reveals true value of Clarence fishing industry

Tim Howard
| 21st Oct 2016 1:15 PM
Danielle Adams - general manager of the Clarence River Fishermans Coop.
Danielle Adams - general manager of the Clarence River Fishermans Coop. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TWO-year academic study of the NSW fishing industry highlights the damage the State Government's proposals will do to the industry says a local industry leader.

The general manager of the Clarence River Fishermen's Cooperative, Danielle Adams, said the Valuing Coastal Fisheries report by the University of Technology Sydney, revealed the true value of the industry to the state and the Clarence Valley.

"Unfortunately DPI have greatly undervalued our industry for many years using their below average figures to build a unconvincing case of reform and restructure,” Ms Adams said.

"However, you can see from the very real numbers displayed by the UTS, our industry is valued at more than $436 million - a far greater value than the published figure of $85 million by the government.”

Ms Adams thanked the UTS team headed by Associate Professor Kate Barclay, for undertaking the huge task of collating all the figures, which revealed the real state of the industry.

"This study and its results clearly demonstrates the detrimental impact the poorly managed, poorly planned and poorly delivered reform our industry is facing under the current fisheries management regime and their attempts to undervalue our industry,” Ms Adams said.

"We are greatly concerned of what the snow ball effect it will have on the coastal communities from border to border.

"Being a large business in a regional coastal community we are anxious of what the future holds for our business, our fishing fleet and what fresh, local seafood will be available for our local and visiting seafood loving customers.”

Stats catch

  • 94% of the general public in NSW believes it is important that seafood continues to be produced in NSW
  • 96% believe buying local seafood is better for the local community
  • 89% of NSW residents expect to eat fresh local seafood when holidaying on the coast, 76% say it is an important part of their coastal visit experience
  • 60% of professional fishers have helped out with search and rescue operations in estuaries and coastal waters
  • Fishing is part of the heritage of many towns
  • 78% of recreational fishers across the state prefer local bait

Associate Professor Barclay said the findings show professional fishing is an essential part of the fabric of communities.

"It supports and is in turn supported by an intertwining range of community life and work-related activities,” she said.

"It generates vital income and jobs in rural towns. It is also very much interdependent with other businesses including gear suppliers, mechanics, fuel providers, freight and helps support tourism and hospitality with sought-after fresh locally caught seafood.”

The study produced a fact sheet on which can be downloaded from the UTS website www.uts.edu.au.

It revealed the Clarence, while small geographically is the most productive area in NSW.

It showed its importance to the Clarence economy generating more than $60 million in revenue and more than 650 full time local jobs.

This includes $26m, and 237 jobs, from the industry and the businesses that service it and approximately $34m and 415 jobs from the secondary processing, wholesale and retail sector.

The fishing industry is an important part of the history of the Clarence and was fundamental to the development of Maclean, Iluka and Yamba.

Residents of the area expressed high levels of concern over the loss of community identity (78% concerned) and the loss of a 'way of life' for fishers (80% concerned) if fishing were to be further restricted.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Support for family after young mum's death raises $20,000

Support for family after young mum's death raises $20,000

"I AM so shocked about the generosity of our community and how everyone has so willingly come together".

WATCH: Shocking footage captures 'coward punch' attack

CCTV footage of the incident shows the punch being thrown (top), the victim lying on the ground (top right), his mother intervening (middle) and the aftermath.

"He could have killed my son right there on the footpath."

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

REVEALED: Construction timeline for new Grafton bridge

Houses to be demolished before the end of the year

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Dragging rights for billycart veterans

BUILT FOR SPEED: John Kliendienst of Grafton enjoys working on a cart for the Jacaranda Derby.

Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby up to speed

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

BOB Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win in a post on his website.

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 $695,000

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

Great sized block-Close to the beach

6 Daphne Court Wooli, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $265000

IAt the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 834m2 vacant...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market