Ousted councillor fights for her final project

SUE HUGHES: Describes herself as a true Clarence Valley girl with interest in community groups all around the region. She says the last council was forced to make tough decisions and over the next four to five years council will need some experience people.

FORMER Clarence Valley councillor Sue Hughes is fighting from the political grave to ensure her final project on council comes to fruition.

Ms Hughes, who served two terms on the council, put up a notice of motion to have the Yamba No.2 rugby field named after current Wallabies star Kane Douglas but the move was voted down at the council's August meeting.

The vote caused some controversy as Ms Hughes accused councillors who voted against of ambushing her and vowed to have the decision rescinded at the first meeting of the new council.

Those councillors who voted against the motion denied any ambush and said Cr Hughes had failed to argue her case.

Voters have ensured Ms Hughes can't personally pursue the goal but she said she has passed the baton to another councillor who will bring it to the first council meeting.

"That's one of my passions to get that through," Ms Hughes said. "All going well that should go through because we've got a couple of more community minded Lower Clarence people who can see the benefit of it."

Ms Hughes said she was proud of her work on council since she was first elected in 2008 and hoped the new council would keep making the "tough decisions".

"I supported all the things like depot rationalisation, changes to the light and heavy fleet, all the things that worked toward economic sustainability," she said.

"It's not easy. Make too many cuts and it costs jobs and you lose services people want to have.

"It's a really hard thing to balance."

Ms Hughes said there was also a chance to follow passions while on the council.

"I would like to think I was the voice for all things art, culture and tourism," she said.